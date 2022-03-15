‘I was watching mums and babies being slaughtered… I needed to do something’ – kind-hearted NI woman offers spare room to Ukrainian refugee

ZAHONY, HUNGARY - MARCH 14: A woman holds tightly to the hand of a child as they arrive at Zahony train station after fleeing war torn Ukraine on March 14, 2022 in Zahony, Hungary. Most people crossing the border here are women and children, as Ukrainian men aged 18-60 have been prevented from leaving Ukraine following the declaration of martial law. Hungary has been the second-most-popular destination for the refugees fleeing Ukraine after Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A Northern Ireland woman has vowed to offer her spare room to stricken Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion because “it’s not enough just sending material products to help them”.

Heather Matchett told how she felt compelled to register for a new government scheme after she heard a refugee from the war-torn country say she had nowhere to go after her escape.

Evacuee Yulia, who fled with her mother, brought “nothing” with her.

She said: “It was hell for me, my mother was crying all the time. I had my life. I had everything in my city and now I don’t know what to do.

“I don’t know where to go because I have no relatives in America, in Europe or in Canada. I don’t know what to do. I have no plan.”

Those words struck a chord with Ms Matchett, who subsequently signed up to the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“Whenever I heard her speaking, I just thought of my daughters and granddaughters,” she said.

“I wouldn’t want any of them to be in that situation. I felt it’s not enough just sending material products to help them. I thought it would be good to actually physically help them.”

Although she has never done anything like this before, Ms Matchett said her compulsion was down to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“It has made me so angry seeing mothers and babies being slaughtered, being bombed, being chased from their homes,” she told BBC Good Morning Ulster.

A woman holding a small dog walks in front of an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv

“They’re homeless now, with nothing. Their situation just spoke to me because I’m a mother of two and a grandmother. It just breaks my heart. I thought I needed to do something. I needed to physically do something.”

Sponsors are being asked to provide a home or spare room rent-free for a minimum of six months in what is thought to be one of the first schemes in the world to pay individuals and families to host refugees.

So far, over 43,000 in the UK have registered to house Ukrainian refugees in their homes.

People who offer their spare rooms or houses will receive a monthly £350 payment for at least six months.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the scheme is open to all Ukraine nationals and residents. He said they would be able to live and work in the UK for up to three years.

“They will have full and unrestricted access to benefits and healthcare, employment and other support,” Mr Gove said.

Refugees who fled the fighting take shelter Krakow, Poland

“Sponsors in the UK can be any nationality, with any immigration status, provided they have at least six months leave to remain within the UK.”

Signing up is a simple process. People can visit the government website and find the Homes for Ukraine page.

Ms Matchett, who lives alone, said she has one free bedroom up for grabs.

“I have a double room and plenty of room in my home for a mother and a baby or one adult initially,” she said, adding that she has already reached out to Julia on social media.

“I would like to offer her a safe place to stay until this conflict is sorted.”

Immigration lawyer Sinead Marmion said there are refugees already in Northern Ireland who have “lots of complex trauma issues” having come here to escape from “trauma and persecution”.

“We don’t have the health infrastructure that would allow for proper support for complex trauma needs,” she said.

“We also need to make sure that those who are housing people aren’t burdened with that without having the appropriate training. There has to be a great effort on a local level with the council and health department.”

Although the scheme is UK-wide in terms of funding, she said there will “definitely have to be some investment on a local level, especially in relation to health and education”.