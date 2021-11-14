| 12.8°C Belfast

exclusive ‘I will do anything in my power to get those boys out’ – defiant Seán Quinn determined to settle old scores

Tycoon remains bitter about his downfall as he refuses to take the blame and claims he is the victim

Seán Quinn pictured in 2012 Expand
John McCartin, Dara O&rsquo;Reilly and Liam McCaffrey of Quinn Industrial Holdings. Picture by David Conachy Expand

John McCartin, Dara O’Reilly and Liam McCaffrey of Quinn Industrial Holdings. Picture by David Conachy

Maeve Sheehan

You can’t visit Seán Quinn without being struck by where he lives. It’s a modern mansion.

Trees stretch to the sky and the manicured avenue folds back on itself to give the effect of a long, meandering entrance. A toy garda patrol car blocks the archway leading to the gravelled yard where more toys are scattered. A vast lake shimmers metres from the house in the last of the evening light, and to the side the slopes of the golf course at the Slieve Russell, the four-star hotel that Quinn built in his heyday.

He steps out from a side door beside the kitchen and moves the plastic patrol car. The grandkids, he says, friendly and polite. He has 13 and he and his wife Patricia are on grandparent duty that evening. He looks well and healthy for his 75 years, dressed in a smart V-neck sweater and open-necked shirt.

