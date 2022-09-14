‘I will miss her greatly’... Lord Eames pays tribute to monarch’s dignity

Lord Eames, who attended yesterday’s service in St Anne’s Cathedral, is a member of the exclusive Order of Merit, which is a personal gift from the monarch of the day.

He was made a member by the Queen in June 2007 — 105 years after its inception.

He said yesterday: “There is a maximum of only 24 members worldwide at any one time, and I am greatly honoured to be one of that number.

“The authorities do not tell you why you are invited to become a member. I met the Queen face to face in Buckingham Palace and we talked about the peace process in Northern Ireland so I think that had something to do with it.”

The members of the Order meet with the Queen once a year. “It was usually in Buckingham Palace, but on certain occasions if there was a special reason, we would meet elsewhere at her invitation,” Lord Eames said.

“On all these occasions the Queen spoke to us as a group and she was always well-informed about whatever topic she chose to address.”

Apart from Order of Merit meetings, Lord Eames, the former Church of Ireland Primate and Archbishop of Armagh from 1986 until 2006, met the Queen on many other occasions. A picture of them together has pride of place in his home.

He paid tribute to the Queen’s great dignity and humility, adding: “She had a wonderful memory and could recall events and people over many decades. She was an exceptional person in every way and it was such a great privilege to meet her regularly. I will miss her greatly.”

Lord Eames has confidence that King Charles III will continue the bridge-building process in Northern Ireland.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort greet President Michael D Higgins (right) as they attend a Service of Reflection at St Anne's Cathedral on September 13, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo Liam McBurney - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“I know that he is fully aware of his mother’s great work in this respect, and I am certain he will continue this in the same way.”

Lord Eames said he found yesterday’s service at St Anne’s very moving.

The Order of Merit was founded in 1902 by King Edward VII. It has been described as “quite possibly, the most prestigious honour one can receive on Planet Earth.” Previous honorary members included Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela.