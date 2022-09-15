I will miss Kim Lenaghan's voice, her laugh and companionship

Friendships come in all shapes and forms. Some are slow burners, some are sporadic and some even peter out. But none of those applied to my friendship with Kim Lenaghan.

I first met Kim as a new joiner to the BBC in December 2000. I can remember it well, as in the midst of the Christmas party in Studio 1, a radiant, warm and magnetic presenter decided we should dance.

Dancing is absolutely not my forte, but in Kim’s presence I found the confidence.

That was something she gave me and many others in life, and not least when I started my own presenting journey in 2018.

My interaction with Kim was daily. Sometimes a text, sometimes a short call and very regularly tea and a traybake. We always split the traybake. That act of sharing spoke a thousand words, as we were comfortable with each other on so many levels and never quiet.

In coffee shops or garden centres, Kim’s distinctive voice would have her devoted fans make impromptu introductions and she didn’t push them away. Rather she embraced them. Her audience was so important to her and her weekly playlists were treats lovingly prepared for them.

One word I’ll always associate with Kim is generosity.

As a host she was second to none.

Her homes exuded warmth and style, and set the scene for the most incredible parties.

She cared about her guests and it gave her such pleasure to see her friends enjoy her new creations.

Of course I was always happy to be her guinea pig and frequently was. Only last week she told me I was the slowest eater in history. She also told me that she loved me like a brother. That love was reciprocated.

Kim was an exemplary daughter and a loving wife. When Andrew, or Mr Jones, whisked her off her feet in 2016, the romantic in Kim took flight.

As one of 12 guests at their London wedding, I lived her joy and shared her hopes. The day did, of course, include some diva moments which we as friends still laugh about.

Kim’s heart also extended to dogs, not least her beloved Ben and Mabel. She rescued them, groomed and cared for them with total diligence, and always considered the possibility of just one more.

Today I give thanks for a unique friend who coloured my life and the lives of so many others. I’ll miss her voice, her laugh and her companionship.

A light which has gone out too soon.

Richard Yarr MBE is a presenter and senior producer of music, arts and events at BBC Northern Ireland