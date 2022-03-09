I won’t let son’s killer control my life, says devastated mother of Jason Lee Martin

Murderer sentenced to 11 years for unprovoked attack

The mother of a man who was murdered in an “unprovoked and despicable” attack has said she won’t let thoughts of his killer dominate her life.

Jason Lee Martin (31) died at the hands of Jordan McClintock during a social gathering in Orkney Drive in Ballykeel, Ballymena, on June 27, 2020.

McClintock will serve at least 11 and a half years of a life sentence for the murder after admitting the killing.

At a minimum tariff hearing recently, the judge said it was an "unprovoked and despicable" murder.

The victim’s mum Angela Martin said she was initially dismayed by the sentence handed down to the murderer of her only son.

Jason — whom she called “a big mammy’s boy” — was a blameless victim of a senseless crime. But the Ballykeel woman said family members have helped her deal with the court’s decision and she vowed not to let thoughts of his killer rule her life.

"A lot of people have said to me that they thought the sentence was not enough and I can understand that, but for me and my family the most important thing to come out of this trial was the guilty plea,” she said.

"Jason's killer could have eased the trauma and torment for a great many people if he had owned up to what he did from the start.

“He chose to follow a different route which he only deviated from at the very last minute.

"He did finally plead guilty to murder and has received the sentence which can be handed down under the law of the land.

“We, as a family, will not get bogged down in disputing years or months. That will not bring my only son back and would only cause further distress.

“We will be remembering the many wonderful things about Jason's life every day. We won't let thoughts of his killer affect our family any more.”

Mrs Martin said the judge made mention of the fact that her son “didn't have a bad bone in his body”.

“He was exactly right,” she told the Ballymena Guardian.

“Jason had so many friends and I'm grateful for all the love and support they have shown me and the family right through this whole thing.”

During sentencing, Mr Justice Humphreys said Mr Martin's mother had lost her only son, and his two sons will grow up without their father.

Speaking of both the love and respect held for Mr Martin, the judge said an annual walk to Slemish Mountain on Father's Day in his honour "speaks volumes about how he was thought of by his family and friends”.

Mrs Martin extended her deepest thanks to the local community and to the close knit people of Ballykeel, in particular, whose prayers and good wishes helped her through the darkest times.

"The warmth and kindness I have experienced has been incredible,” she said.

"Jason loved living in Ballykeel and his massive funeral showed just what a high regard the people of Ballykeel had for him. He will never be forgotten.”

The murder trial began in 2021 after Crown prosecutors rejected an admission of manslaughter by McClintock on grounds of diminished responsibility.

He denied murder but changed his plea after several days of evidence.

The senior judge paid tribute to the dignity displayed by Mr Martin's family, who he said have suffered "untold sorrow" at the loss of such a well-loved and popular man.

The trial heard that McClintock made threats to people at the gathering and engaged Mr Martin in a conversation in the kitchen about paramilitaries and “the need to gain respect”, and was advised by the older man that “respect had to be earned” and that paramilitarism wasn't glamorous.

Mr Martin then moved to the living room and sat on the edge of a chair, when he was attacked by McClintock, who had armed himself with a knife from the kitchen.

He stabbed Mr Martin several times and the victim sustained superficial wounds to his arm and hands as well as a fatal wound to his right thigh.

Witnesses at the party described McClintock dropping the knife and “coolly” walking off from the scene.

McClintock was arrested at his Orkney Drive home, and admitted to the manslaughter of Mr Martin on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

This was not accepted by the Crown and a murder trial proceeded last year at Belfast Crown Court. However, McClintock changed his plea and admitted the charge.