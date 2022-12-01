Ian Lyons murder: Police release man (58) after questioning

Detectives investigating the murder of 31-year-old Ian Lyons in Lurgan have released a man after questioning.

A 58-year-old man was earlier arrested by detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch in connection with the murder on January 1, 1996.

The investigation continues, the PSNI said.

The 58-year-old was arrested in the Belfast area on December 1 under the Terrorism Act and was questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Mr Lyons was shot as he sat in his car in Connor Park in Lurgan at around 7.40pm.

He and his girlfriend had just left her family home a short time before the shooting.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment where he died later that night.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or LIBEnquiries@psni.pnn.police.uk.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.