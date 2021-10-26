Ian Marshall selected as UUP Assembly candidate for West Tyrone

The first unionist ever elected to the Irish Seanad (senate) is to stand as an Ulster Unionist Assembly candidate in West Tyrone.

Ian Marshall from Co Armagh is a former President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and said he was persuaded to join the UUP earlier this year by party leader Doug Beattie.

In 2018 he was the first unionist to be elected to the Republic’s upper chamber.

Speaking after announcing his candidacy for the Assembly, he said: “It is a privilege to be selected as the Ulster Unionist Party`s candidate to run in West Tyrone in next year`s Assembly Elections.

"I have worked in politics and political lobbying for over 35 years, defending the rights of ordinary people and businesses from Northern Ireland in London, Dublin, and Brussels. I want to use that experience and put it to good use for the people of West Tyrone.”

Mr Marshall said he believed in a politics that was grounded in “integrity, respect, inclusivity and working with everyone to build a brighter future.”

He said these were all virtues exemplified by his party leader as he works to making the UUP the “number one voice for unionism”.

Calling for an end to “bogeyman politics” he said it was time for unionists to proud of their own identity and to lead by example.

“It is now time to build an inclusive prosperous Northern Ireland for all. A ‘Union of People’ and ‘Union of all People’.

“The last 22 months have demonstrated what strong leadership can deliver if it’s pragmatic, respectful and fundamentally about ‘doing the right thing’.”

He added that health minister Robin Swann had demonstrated “a textbook example” of confident and inclusive leadership during the pandemic.

Mr Marshall said the electorate wanted strong leadership on issues like healthcare, mental health, education, housing, economy and social justice.

“Northern Ireland is changing. The world is changing. We must embrace the change and support change. Change can strengthen the Union.

“As we see change, some commentators have moved into the language of ‘inevitability politics’ where they would suggest that because of Brexit, Covid and changing demographics Irish unity has become an inevitability. I strongly disagree, especially based on any credible information available to date.”

Mr Marshall said the union had withstood many “shocks” over the last century and moving forward should be built on multiculturalism and diversity of the people within it.

“Unionism is an ideology that appeals to both the head and the heart; it’s not about any religious denomination.”

Mr Beattie commented: “I am very pleased that Ian put his name forward to be a candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party in West Tyrone. I have met and spoken with Ian on many occasions and I know that he is absolutely committed to promoting a positive, progressive, confident pro-Union message in the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

He cited his experience in politics and representing the views of the agricultural community as a major asset.

“He will be a strong voice for all the people of West Tyrone, both urban and rural.”