Ian Ogle family receive ‘threat message’ 

Toni Ogle gives a speech as a memorial night is held on the first anniversary of the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast on January 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A relative of east Belfast man Ian Ogle, who was brutally murdered by the east Belfast UVF in 2019, has spoken out about receiving a “threat message” towards her family from the paramilitary group.

The letter to a member of the Ogle family, delivered by a constable from Strandtown Police Station to a 17-year-old male, was posted on social media on Wednesday.

The letter stated that the threat comes from “members of the east Belfast UVF” and that the group “may intend to take some sort of action to forcibly remove” the teenager from the area.

It is believed to be the second threat he has received in recent months.

Toni-Johnson Ogle, a relative of Mr Ogle, posted a photo of the letter received on social media and added: “The threat my 17-year-old cousin received a couple of days after the Pitt Park incident.

“PSNI arrived at his home last night delivering a second threat verbally, ‘possession of knowledge that criminal elements intend to harm.’”

The Alliance Party Justice Minister Naomi Long described it as “child abuse” in a tweet.

“It is the action of cowards and thugs. It needs to stop. No person - let alone a young person - should ever be in receipt of such threats. Ever,” she added.

“It is a horrendous experience. That this intimidation is, yet again, directed at the Ogle family is sickening.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.

The 45-year-old father of two, known as ‘Big O’, was beaten and stabbed 11 times in the back by up to five men close to the door of his Cluan Place home on 27 January 2019.

The east Belfast UVF has previously admitted its members were involved in the killing but said his death was not sanctioned at a leadership level.

Ten people are facing prosecution in relation to number of charges, including murder, over Mr Ogle’s death. No date has been set yet for a Crown Court trial.