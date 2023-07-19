Ian Paisley criticised for ‘snake oil salesman’ comments about lawyer who represented IRA man’s family

Solicitors’ professional body and nationalist MPs criticise use of parliamentary privilege

Ian Paisley also said that Gavin Booth (inset), the “legal practitioner” representing the family of IRA man Colum Marks (29) - shot dead by the RUC in April 1991, was “vindictive”

The Law Society for Northern Ireland has called for attacks on solicitors under parliamentary privilege to stop after DUP MP Ian Paisley described one as a “snake oil salesman”.

During a debate on the Government’s controversial Legacy Bill, Mr Paisley also said the “legal practitioner” representing the family of IRA man Colum Marks (29), shot dead by the RUC in April 1991, was “vindictive”.

Human rights lawyer Gavin Booth has represented the Marks family for many years, dating back to when he was a trainee solicitor.

Now a partner in Phoenix Law, he challenged Mr Paisley to repeat what he said outside the House of Commons.

“As a qualified lawyer, along with colleagues in Phoenix Law, we will continue to represent everyone without fear or favour,” said Mr Booth.

“Should Mr Paisley wish to repeat his comments publicly, I would invite him to do so.

“We will continue to act for those most marginalised in society regardless of who they are and where they come from.”

The Law Society reiterated calls for “attacks on lawyers made in relation to this Bill to cease immediately”.

“Solicitors provide vital support to victims and survivors of the Troubles to access truth and justice and should not come under attack for doing their jobs,” it said.

Earlier this year the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the evidence was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction in the Marks case.

The family disputes the police version of events, claiming he was unlawfully killed. The policeman who shot Mr Marks in Downpatrick, known only as Officer B, said he believed he was armed, and claimed he refused to stop when an attempt was made to arrest him. No gun was found at the scene.

Colum Marks

The family has asked the PPS review its decision.

Mr Paisley said: “The officer who took part in that operation has now faced three trials.

“He was most recently cleared by the Director of Prosecutions with the words that it was a ‘lawful killing’, not only in his self-defence but the defence of the state and the people living in Downpatrick.

“Was that the end of it? No there is now going to be… another attempt to drag that officer, known as Officer B, before the courts.

“That is vindictive. That officer has long since retired. He has another family and is trying to live his life, yet this continues to hang over him.

“We have a certain shameful snake oil salesman of a legal practitioner saying he was going to take this person — this ‘RUC murderer’ — back to court on behalf of the Marks family. That is vindictive, that is ongoing, and those matters do offend.”

Mr Paisley was challenged over his comments by SDLP MP Colum Eastwood, who said: “Can I ask the honourable gentleman to be very careful in his language?

“The last time that solicitors were named in this House we ended up in a very bad and dangerous place.

“I would ask him to be very careful about his language, because we can never go back to those days, and people in this House should not be given licence for that.”

In 1989 Tory MP Douglas Hogg claimed in the Commons there were a number of lawyers in Northern Ireland who were “unduly sympathetic to the IRA”.

Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane was murdered three weeks later in front of his wife and children by UDA terrorists.

State papers released in 2019 show Irish ambassador Andrew O’Rourke asked UK cabinet secretary Robin Butler to issue a statement “correcting any impression” the Government considered lawyers defending paramilitaries as acting on anything other than a professional basis.

Journalist Des McCartan wrote at the time he believed Mr Hogg was briefed by the RUC through the NIO and Home Office, who named three nationalist solicitors — Mr Finucane, Oliver Kelly, and Paddy McGrory — and two other solicitors with “loyalist sympathies”.

However, defending his comments, Mr Paisley responded to Mr Eastwood by saying: “I thank the honourable member for that, but he should be very clear that I did not actually mention solicitors, I said a legal practitioner, because they are not a solicitor. He wants to draw that out, as he has done by his comment, but he will now see that it is someone very specific.

“People will be able to look up the website of that person, who makes snake oil sales. In this case, because such a person should recognise the outcome of the justice process.”

Mr Booth believes this refers to his status when he first took on the case in 2015. He is identified on the Phoenix Law website as representing the Marks family for the last eight years.

South Down Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said Mr Paisley’s comments were “dangerous, and hark back to darker times”.

“MPs should not be hiding behind parliamentary privilege to engage in commentary of this type,” he said.

“All public representatives have a responsibility to be mindful of their language in the course of the ongoing legacy debate and to consider the impact their words and actions can have on the safety of legal professionals as well as on victims and their families.

“The Marks family are entitled to truth and justice and Sinn Féin will continue to support them in their campaign.”