Ian Paisley Jr to raise concerns over BBC NI's Twelfth coverage with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries

DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr has said he will be raising concerns about a possible “downgrading” of the BBC NI’s Twelfth coverage with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed that the BBC NI has been slammed as “anti-unionist” amid speculation it is planning to axe live coverage of the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast.

The broadcaster was unable to confirm if the city’s biggest parade will be televised live this year – which has raised suspicion among unionists.

TUV leader Jim Allister has hit out at the publicly funded broadcaster for its attitude towards unionist culture.

Read more BBC NI blasted as ‘anti-unionist’ as Twelfth parade coverage axed

Now, DUP MP Ian Paisley Junior has told the BBC’s Nolan programme he will be raising the matter directly with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries - who is currently holding a mid-term review of the BBC – next week.

Mr Paisley said he is “not at all surprised” as the BBC “has a tendency” to not give unionism and the “culture of the identity associated with unionism the sort of widespread coverage that I think it deserves”.

He added: “The culture associated with flute bands and Orange marches is something that should actually be expanded on the BBC because it is part of parcel of the life of hundreds of thousands of people in Northern Ireland – and we saw that recently with the centenary parade.

“The concerns now are that this coverage will be lowered, downgraded and downplayed, and there will be, if you like, a washing out and ringing out of the identity of Northern Ireland.”

An hour-long highlights programme will be broadcast by the BBC on July 12 when the audience is “far greater” than the daytime audience, Mr Paisley was told.

That will include coverage from parades across Northern Ireland.

The north Antrim MP said: “I’ve seen these sort of promises and commitments before. And indeed we saw that with the big parade that we had in Belfast to celebrate the centenary of Northern Ireland.

“It was distilled down to three minutes of coverage, a very good programme, but only three minutes to celebrate 100 years of Northern Ireland’s history.

“And I just think most people have concerns about a programme edited, chopped and cut will not capture the wealth of identity that exists in a live programme.

“I think it deserves live coverage, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are unable to get to these parades – people who are disabled, people who have commitments at work - and would like to see it live on their television screens and want to dip in and out of it.”

He said BBC has the budget and resources to do it and if they’re “wasting it on other things” they should be able to do this.

When it was put to him that a section of the community would not want license fee money put into such events, Mr Paisley said he doesn’t “demur” from the fact there are different identities and said people need to “tolerate differences”.

But he believes the 12th of July is a “spectacle to behold” and something that is “talked about the world over”.

A spokesperson for BBC NI insisted it acknowledges the significance of the Twelfth tradition.

“We know that the Orange tradition is important for many people and that it forms part of the wider diversity of local society,” they added. “This is something that we’ll want to describe and explain as part of our 12 July coverage — and more generally.”