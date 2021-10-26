Ian Paisley labelled MP ‘for North Antrim & Sri Lanka’ by SDLP’s Claire Hanna following Commons clash

The DUP’s Ian Paisley has been referred to as the “MP for North Antrim & Sri Lanka” in a social media post by SDLP MP Claire Hanna, after the pair clashed in the House of Commons.

The south Belfast nationalist politician posted the tweet, also accusing Mr Paisley of perpetuating a “good victimhood myth” over his earlier claim a unionist is “not allowed” to take the Justice Minister post.

The pair were speaking earlier on Tuesday during the passing of the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill in the House of Commons.

The legislation is aimed at preventing any immediate collapse of the power sharing institutions and passed its latest stage.

It would extend the time to replace the first or deputy first minister in the event of a resignation from seven days to at least 24 weeks.

It would also lengthen the time allowed to appoint Northern Ireland ministers after an election, and also allow ministers to stay in office for up to 24 weeks or for up to 48 weeks if the first minister or deputy first minister resigns.

Speaking during the Bill’s progress in the Commons, Mr Paisley said Northern Ireland does “not have fundamentally democratic institutions in operation” as he made reference to the justice post.

“I would make the point... but the last time there was a unionist Justice Minister it was 1971 and that unionists are not allowed... from the unionist party, that there was no one brought from the main unionist party into the justice department,” the north Antrim MP said.

“It was because the nationalist parties would object to that. I think it is very clear it is what suits one party at one time.”

Mr Paisley’s comments in the House of Commons came amid a number of interventions from Ms Hanna and SDLP party leader Colum Eastwood.

Later on Twitter, Ms Hanna referred to Mr Paisley as the “MP for North Antrim and Sri Lanka” - a reference to the 2018 scandal which saw the DUP MP guilty of "serious misconduct" following a Commons probe into two family holidays to Sri Lanka in 2013 paid for by the Sri Lankan Government.

She also hit out at his “lengthy lament” referring to the Justice Minister comments, as she mentioned the independent unionist Claire Sugden who held the Justice Minister portfolio between 2016 and 2017.

“Did we all just imagine @ClaireSugden? Never let the truth get in the way of a good victimhood myth,” tweeted Ms Hanna.

Responding below the tweet, Ms Sugden added: “I am dreamy”.

The DUP has been contacted for a response.