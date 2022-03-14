Ian Trevithick: Tributes paid to former Belfast Telegraph photographer

Tributes have been paid to award-winning former Belfast Telegraph photographer Ian Trevithick, described by friends as a lensman “of the highest calibre who had an expert eye”.

Ian, who passed away yesterday (Sunday), had courageously lived with a serious condition for some time.

The winner of multiple Photographer of the Year awards over the years, friends often called him ‘Ian Terrific’.

Alan Lewis of the Northern Ireland Press Photographers Association (NIPPA) had known Ian, from Blackskull in Co Down, for 30 years.

Alan revealed how Ian had found a dog several years ago and took it to police in the hope it could be reunited with its owner. The officers didn’t really know what to do with the dog, said Alan, and so Ian asked if he could look after it until the owner was found. “They never found an owner, and Ian became devoted to the dog,” he said. “It just typified the type of guy he was.”

He added: “As a person he was a gem to deal with. He was such a genuinely lovely fellow. If he could help you, or give you a lift, or had bother with anything at all, he was the first to extend a hand of friendship.”

That dedication was also apparent in Ian’s fundraising work for Multiple Sclerosis charities. “He never let what befell him get him down. It was just typical of the man.”

Alan spoke of how the two of them had been assigned to the same job, covering a Irish dancing world championship in Belfast, at which Ian produced some of his most outstanding work. The dancers he framed, silhouetted against the lights of the Waterfront Hall, “stood out, and was typical of the type of work he would produce”.

Irish Dancing World Championships 2005 held at Waterfront Hall Belfast. Picture by Ian Trevithick

“He was right at the top end of photographers, and certainly he was a great asset to the Belfast Telegraph and our association.”

NIPPA chairman Liam McBurney extended the organisation’s “deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Ian Trevithick; former staff photographer at the Belfast Telegraph”.

“Ian was a multi-award-winning photographer of the highest calibre who had an expert eye. He was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed. “

Former Belfast Telegraph pictures editor Pete Rainey said he had been deeply saddened to learn of Ian’s passing. He described him as “a talented photographer who was always willing to help. Ian will be missed by his colleagues past and present”.

Mr Trevithick’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2pm in Donaghcloney Methodist Church.