Ian Trevithick’s daughter pays tribute to ‘hero dad’ as ex-Belfast Telegraph photographer is laid to rest

The daughter of former Belfast Telegraph photographer Ian Trevithick has paid tribute to her “loving, humble and courageous” father.

Highly respected in his profession, Mr Trevithick, from Blackskull in Co Down, had won multiple awards for his work over the years.

Survived by wife Amanda and daughter Sarah, he passed away on Sunday after living with a serious condition for some time.

Ian Trevithick

At the funeral service in Donaghcloney Methodist Church on Wednesday, Sarah thanked the many people who had sent messages of condolence.

“My dad was a great man who was loving, humble and courageous,” she said.

Thanking him for driving her to countless sporting events as a child, she also remembered his unusual method for teaching her to spell despite his dyslexia.

While driving, he would encourage her to spell the family surname, and reward her with a chocolate bar every time she got it right.

“It’s little moments like that with my dad that I will cherish because he was a dedicated father and so proud of his daughter,” she told mourners.

“How could I not be, he really was my hero. He spent his life courageously living with his condition for some time and it wasn’t easy.

“But he always managed to crack a joke and a smile, even when the going got tough.” She spoke of his generous fundraising for multiple sclerosis charities and extending the hand of friendship while facing his own battles.

Ian Trevithick

As well being a doting father, she said he was a devoted husband to Amanda.

Another great love was his dog Oscar, who Sarah said he had “treated like a king”.

As a music fan, he was known for his passion for bands like Iron Maiden, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin.

“Most of all, dad loved the craic. He loved a laugh and he loved a Guinness,” she added.

As a tribute, she asked friends to raise a glass in his honour.

“I think that all that’s left to say now is thank you dad for being the most incredible father and for shaping the person that I am today,” she said.

“I love you very much and thank you for making sure that I knew I was loved every day of my life.”