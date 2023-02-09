Ice cream van chimes among record-breaking 13,000 noise complaints last year in NI

The number of complaints received in 2021-22 was the highest since records began

Nine complaints relating to ice cream van chimes were received last year in NI, with most recorded in the Derry City and Strabane area. Pic: Gavin Allanwood/Unsplash

The number of noise complaints registered in Northern Ireland last year has reached an all-time high, new government data has shown.

A Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) report has revealed a total of 13,261 complaints were received in 2022.

The figure is significantly higher than the previous record of 12,563 received in 2019 and marks a 58% increase since the 2004 figure of 8,397.

Broken down in the report, the data reveals the majority of complaints were related to domestic noise, with 10,046 complaints received — 4,613 of which related to music, television and parties, while 3,461 complaints related to animal noises.

A total of nine complaints were registered throughout the year in relation to ice cream van chimes, with the highest number (three) recorded in the Derry City and Strabane area.

Eighty-three complaints about street performance and the use of public address systems were received last year, with almost half (41) recorded in Belfast.

The Belfast area received the highest number of complaints (6,955) in 2022, while the Fermanagh and Omagh area recorded the lowest (378).

Complaints in the commercial and leisure category have more than doubled in comparison to the 2020-21 figure, with DAERA linking the increase to the reopening of entertainment premises following the lifting of Covid restrictions.

The report also noted the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and home-working on the statistics.

“This increase can be seen across several categories, but it is most prevalent in the domestic categories and those which are likely to impact people during working hours, such as construction noise,” said the report.

“This may be attributed to the increased number of people who are continuing to work from home, as well as a rise in animal noise complaints due to both an increase in the number of people getting pets during the pandemic as well as animals being left at home alone more frequently as restrictions eased.”

Just two fixed penalty notices resulted from the 13,261 noise complaints in 2021-22, leading DAERA to conclude that most complaints can be quickly resolved.

“This may indicate that council officers are very effective at resolving complaints informally without serving a notice, or that once the issue is drawn to the attention of the noisemaker they rectify the problem quickly,” said the report.

An increase in local councils making use of the ‘Noise App’ may also be behind the sharp rise in the number of complaints received.

“This app can be used to record and upload a noise nuisance, which can be submitted to the Environmental Health Department for further investigation,” said the report.

“The number of recordings a user may submit in a 24-hour period is not restricted and the app provider is working on extending the recording-time segments, from 30 seconds to five minutes.

“Continued engagement and partnership between the councils and appropriate authorities, such as the PSNI, universities and planning departments, will ensure that noise complaints and mitigations can be appropriately managed.”