Ice hockey club pays tribute to ‘Belfast Giant’ Jim Gillespie who has died

Tributes have been paid to the former owner of the Belfast Giants who harnessed the game of ice hockey to bring divided communities together.

Jim Gillespie, known to fans as Mr Belfast, passed away at his home in the USA on Tuesday.

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have offered condolences to the family of the man hailed as a “legend” for the key role he played in establishing the club as a world-famous sports franchise.

“Having grown up in Belfast, Gillespie built his life and career in Houston Texas,” a spokesperson said.

“On his frequent visits home, he discovered the Belfast Giants, and quickly became a passionate fan and advocate of the team, inspired by the inclusive and welcoming space the Giants were creating, and hockey’s ability to bring once divided communities together.”

Mr Gillespie stepped in to save the team when it was on the brink of collapse following the demise of the Superleague in 2002/3.

“His hugely generous philanthropic gesture leaves a lasting legacy today,” the spokesperson added.

“Under his ownership during the 10 years that followed, the Giants won two EIHL League Titles, two playoff titles, a Knock-Out Cup and a Challenge Cup, developing a large and loyal fan base that has helped grow the game to become the largest indoor spectator sport in Northern Ireland.”

Robert Fitzpatrick, CEO of The Odyssey Trust said Mr Gillespie “leaves a legacy that will live on in the hearts and minds” of fans forever.

“Jim Gillespie was a Giant of a man in every sense of the word,” he said.

“Without his generosity, vision and passion for this team, the Belfast Giants could not possibly have survived, never mind go on to become the global success story it is today.

“Our sincere sympathy and thanks go out to Jim’s wife Mitzi, their children, and the wider Gillespie family circle.”

Head of hockey operations at The Belfast Giants Steve Thornton also paid a heartfelt tribute.

“I had the privilege of coaching the Belfast Giants during Jim’s tenure; he was one of the nicest guys you could meet,” he said.

“If it were not for his kindness and commitment to this city and team, the Giants simply would not be here today, and ice hockey would not be the mainstream professional sport it has grown to become in Northern Ireland.

“He knew that this sport had the potential to unite people here, and our commitment to making a difference to local communities lives on today. It’s fitting that his niece Laura is helping to continue that vital work today, driving our outreach with schools and community groups, which is a true testament to his legacy.”

Mr Gillespie was made Honorary Life President of Belfast Giants in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to ice hockey in the city.

A year later he was inducted into the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame.

"I originally became involved with the Giants because I discovered they were making a difference,” he said at the time.

“For the first time I saw a sports team breaking down the barriers that historically have marred spectator sport in Northern Ireland.

“On one of my visits home, I went to several games and was pleasantly surprised to see families from both sides of the divide sitting together enjoying the excitement of professional ice hockey. “For someone who grew up in Northern Ireland this was such a heart-warmingly impressive thing to see, people coming together, having a great night out with their families and friends.

“I decided to get involved."

Odyssey Trust chairman Martin McDowell said we are all indebted to Mr Gillespie who he described as a “giant among men”.

“His selfless gift to this team and this city paved the way for the growth and development of a sports franchise that has had significant and far-reaching impacts across Belfast and beyond,” he said.

“As an organisation, team, and city we can never repay the debt of gratitude we have to Jim and the wider Gillespie family.

“His loss will be felt by his Giants family here in Belfast and around the world.”

A special seat installed on the bridge overlooking the Giants’ home ice at The SSE Arena in Belfast bears the name of the man whose community outreach ethos lives on.

It is enshrined in the team’s mantra which he helped formulate; “In the land of the Giants, everyone is equal”.

A book of condolence will be opened at the start of the forthcoming 2022/23 season.