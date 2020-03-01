Ice warning for Northern Ireland with temperatures set to drop

Northern Ireland looks set for more bad weather. Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press.

An ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland with temperatures set to plunge on Sunday night.

Temperatures will be around 1-2 degrees in most places and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice.

The warning will be in place from midnight until 10am on Monday morning.

Due to risk of ice and snow roads considered to be at risk will be salted on Sunday evening.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

A Met Office spokesperson said icy streches were likely to form on Monday morning causing potential disruption.

They warned it could lead to injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces including untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Showers are likely to persist over parts of Northern Ireland overnight. These will leave surfaces wet with icy stretches likely to form, particularly on untreated surfaces," the spokesperson said.

"Some snow is likely to fall over higher routes but any accumulations will be small and only affect a few sites."

It comes after the Republic of Ireland was battered by Storm Jorge on Saturday.

Parts of Northern Ireland also experienced strong winds and rain with some trees felled due to the storm.