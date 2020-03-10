Ice warning for Northern Ireland with temperatures set to plummet

A yellow weather warning has been issued for NI by the Met Office (Danny Lawson/PA)

A weather warning for ice has been issued for Northern Ireland with temperatures set to plummet.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning which will come into effect at 9pm on Wednesday, March 11 and will remain in place until 10am on Thursday, March 11.

Some rain is expected over the east of Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening before showers in the west spread across the country.

These will leave surfaces wet with icy stretches likely to form overnight.

Some sleet and snow is likely in the showers as well, though any accumulations are expected to be small.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.

Some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are also expected.