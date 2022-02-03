Ice weather warning for Northern Ireland and wintry showers expected over weekend – Met Office latest

The Met Office has advised the Northern Ireland public to expect some icy stretches on Friday morning.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 3am to 10am on February 4.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur, according to the Met’s weather forecasters. Icy patches are expected on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

A spokesperson said: “Turning colder on Friday morning and with showers pushing across the country from the west some icy stretches are likely.

“The showers may fall as sleet or snow at times, perhaps giving some small accumulations above 200 m or so.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid travel if possible.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "If you must drive check the Highway Code for advice on driving in ice and snowy weather.

“A summary of the advice is: Take care around gritters. Don't be tempted to overtake. Slow down - it can take 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so allow extra room. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin.

“Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking and acceleration. If you start to skid, gently ease off the accelerator and avoid braking. If braking is necessary, pump the brakes don't slam them on. If you get stuck, stay with your car and tie something brightly coloured to your aerial.”