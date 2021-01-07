Ice weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland looks set for more bad weather. Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press.

A weather warning for ice has been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

The warning will be in force from 2pm on Thursday until 12pm on Friday.

Icy stretches are expected from Thursday afternoon and through Friday morning.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

There will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Sleet and snow showers will push across Northern Ireland from the north during Thursday evening and overnight into Friday.

Some snow is expected to accumulate with some places seeing 1-2cms of snow even to low levels, though many areas will see little lying snow.

Places above 200m could see 5cms of snow but ice will remain the main hazard for motorists and pedestrians.