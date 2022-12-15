Iceland chief told chicken pot noodle ‘traditional Christmas starter’ in Northern Ireland

‘I don’t think I was having my leg pulled either’

Managing Director of Iceland, Richard Walker (left) said he was told that a chicken pot noodle is a traditional Christmas starter in Northern Ireland.

An Iceland boss has said that a colleague informed him that a huge chicken pot noodle display at a Northern Ireland store had been erected because it is a “tradition to have it as a Christmas starter” here.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Managing Director at Iceland Richard Walker said pot noodles are popular all year round.

He said: “I’ll tell you something interesting saying as I’m in Belfast, I noticed a massive display of chicken pot noodle in one of our stores, and that’s a year-round product, it does sell well.

“But I asked why they were selling so much of it at this time and apparently it’s a tradition, on Christmas day, to have it as a starter in Northern Ireland. And I don’t think I was having my leg pulled either.

“Apparently it becomes one of our top selling products, there you go.”

People from Northern Ireland feel that his colleague may in fact have been ‘taking the Mickey’.