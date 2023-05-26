Iconic lamp post stolen from popular east Belfast cafe

A popular east Belfast cafe has taken to social media to appeal for information after a lamp post was stolen from their Upper Newtownards Road premises on Thursday evening.

The Lampost Cafe said the ornate fixture was taken deliberately and urged customers and those in the local area to look out for the iconic light.

"*URGENT* Last night while work was being done to the cafe someone has stolen our lamppost, they ripped the wires out so we know it wasn’t a mistake,” they wrote.

“We are currently checking CCTV along the road but if anyone has seen anything can you please let us know! We hope someone walking about with a lamppost would stick out! And if you could share this post we would be really grateful.”

Hundreds of people on social media shared the post and others commented offering their support.

Alliance Party MLA Peter McReynolds wrote: “Really sorry to see this has happened. Hopefully it can be found again.”

The cafe describe themselves as “CS Lewis inspired”, given its location close to where the The Chronicles of Narnia author grew up in east Belfast and includes a treasure trove of vintage crockery, quirky Narnia-themed artwork.

The PSNI has been contacted.