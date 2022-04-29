Iconic musician Gay McIntyre honoured as Derry Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus

The family of iconic local jazz musician Gay McIntyre were invited to the Guildhall on Thursday for a special reception in his honour on the opening night of the City of Derry Jazz Festival.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, took the opportunity to pay tribute to the internationally renowned jazz saxophonist who was one of the original founders of the Jazz Festival and whose name became synonymous with the event over the years.

A portrait of Gay was unveiled at the reception and can be viewed in the Guildhall over the course of the festival, which this year features a number of tribute events in his honour.

Local jazz legends including Gay's own son, the acclaimed musician Paul McIntyre, came together to celebrate the music that Gay loved and brought to the people of Derry with such passion throughout his life.

The Gay McIntyre Stage will be the focal point of the outdoor activity at this year's festival with performances throughout the weekend in the Guildhall Square.

Northern Ireland’s biggest and best Jazz Festival has returned this May Bank Holiday weekend, 28 April – 2 May 2022.

After two years, the celebration will be better than ever, featuring artists from all over the World and welcoming more than 70,000 revellers.

Mayor Graham Warke with family of Gay McIntyre.

Among popular acts performing at the Festival this year are Imelda May, Hyde Park Brass Band, Jumpin Up! and more.

For the full festival line-up you can visit: citofderryjazzfestival.com