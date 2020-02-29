Icy blasts and further rain on way as Storm Jorge powers into Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is set for another weekend of wintry weather with a yellow warning in place for rain, wind and ice.

Storm Jorge, named by the Spanish Met service on Thursday, is the third named storm of the winter to hit the UK and Ireland.

The deluge of rain yesterday evening is set to continue into today, with some localised flooding possible where rain has fallen on already saturated ground.

Significant roadside water and spray is possible, with drivers urged to be cautious. Up to 20mm is expected by sunrise today, with 30mm of rainfall possible in the north west.

The Met Office also alerted commuters and those on the roads early to take care due to possible ice, with a brief lull in the rain resulting in temperatures plummeting and a risk on some untreated roads and pavements.

A wind warning in place from midday on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday will see gusts increasing throughout the afternoon, with Northern Ireland widely seeing gusts of up to 60mph inland and up to 75mph along northern exposed coastal areas.

According to the Met Office tomorrow will be another windy day, with showers throughout the day. Some could be wintry, particularly at higher ground.

Across the weekend strong winds could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann upgraded its wind warning associated with Storm Jorge today to amber across all of the Republic. Forecasters said there is likely to be significant disruption to power services, travel and social events.

MountainBikeNI announced on their Facebook page that trails at Blessingbourne Estate, Davagh Forest, Castlewellan and Rostrevor have been closed as a precaution.

A spokesperson said the persistent unsettled weather has been "very frustrating" for those wanting to enjoy their trails.

"We've had four weeks now of various closures at National and Regional Mountain Bike Trail Centres, but at the end of the day, the priority will always be public safety," they said. "Riders understand this thankfully, and one of the many benefits of having trail centres is that they are thoroughly inspected and repaired after any storms."

The Department for Infrastructure said organisations across Northern Ireland were ready for any disruption.

They added: "Given the recent wet weather and saturated ground conditions, road flooding and local traffic disruption is possible over the weekend and into next week.

"Trees may also be at greater risk of toppling at relatively lower gust speeds than would normally be the case.

"The department's operational teams are on the ground monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond to any potential flooding incidents or road closures."