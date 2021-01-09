Icy days ahead: weather events 'fighting over UK'

Day out: a family feed ducks and swans in the winter sunshine at Lurgan Park yesterday

Wintry weather is set to continue across Northern Ireland but there are some brighter spells ahead.

Yesterday people were using the mostly dry day to get outside for some fresh air during the latest lockdown in Northern Ireland which came into effect on Thursday night at midnight.

Under the current restrictions people are not allowed to travel further than 10 miles to exercise. You can leave your home to exercise in an outdoor place by yourself, with the people you live with you, your bubble, or on your own with one person from another household.

This morning's bright start is set to continue into the afternoon with just the odd light wintry flurry.

While it's a little brighter it will still feel cold with the maximum temperature reaching three degrees.

From Sunday it will be cloudy and mainly dry - with rain at times expected on Monday.

Looking ahead to the coming days, it will be dry for a time on Tuesday before further rain spreads from the west later on.

However, the Met Office has warned it is tracking two weather events "fighting for influence over the UK" which could bring more low temperatures in the coming weeks.

Meteorologists have observed a sudden stratospheric warming is under way, which is associated with very cold weather.

Sudden stratospheric warming in 2018 brought the heavy snow termed the 'Beast from the East' although the Met Office said that this year the event is more likely to bring more cold weather without heavy snow.

The agency is also tracking a La Nina in the Pacific, which could bring wet and stormy weather as it increases the UK's chances of westerly winds.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said: "You've got the two events happening at the same time so they vie against each other in a sense.

"The feeling at the moment is that we may see some colder weather towards the end of January into February, but probably more like the sort of weather that we're seeing at the moment."