‘I’d give anything to have you back’: mum posts emotional tribute to tragic Tierna Campbell found dead in Ballynahinch

Family left heartbroken over death of a young woman in Ballynahinch

Tragedy: Police remain at the scene where Tierna Campbell was found in the Dromore Street area of Ballynahinch. Credit: Presseye

The heartbroken family of a 20-year-old woman found dead in Co Down last week have said she was the “most loving person in the world”.

Tierna Campbell was found collapsed in a block of flats on Dromore Street in Ballynahinch at 8.30pm on Thursday.

She died later in hospital.

Ms Campbell’s mother Arlene posted on Facebook: “My beautiful baby girl. What I would give to have you back, my beautiful angel.”

The post appeared beside pictures of the young woman with her family who are said to be struggling to come to terms with her sudden death.

Ms Campbell’s brother Gerard also posted an emotional tribute online.

“I have so much I want to say but I’ll keep it short,” he posted on Facebook.

“My baby sister Tierna has passed away as many of you know. She was the most caring and loving person in the world.

“It breaks my heart knowing that me, my boys and everyone else won’t get to hear her giggle or see her smile again.”

Tributes were also paid to her by friends on social media last night.

Read more Young woman found dead in Ballynahinch flat named locally as Tierna Campbell –three men released on bail

Family friend David McAllister said: “I’m so sorry for your loss … she was a beautiful girl inside and out, every time I think of her I remember that wee giggle, stay strong over the next few days.

“Rest in Peace Tierna”.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body of the former St Patrick’s Grammar School, Downpatrick pupil to determine the cause of death.

She was found collapsed in a block of flats in Dromore Street at 8.30pm on Thursday evening .

Detectives initially arrested three men — two aged 26 and one aged 30 — on suspicion of manslaughter.

They later said the men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

DUP councillor William Walker has said he was “very shocked that has happened”, particularly so close to Christmas.

“This is something I never thought would happen in the Ballynahinch area,” he said.

“I have to say, at such a young age, it is a total tragedy — a young 20-year-old woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“I honestly believe if manslaughter or murder charges are brought against anyone in relation to this, they need to feel the full force of the law.”

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson Cathy Mason said any information should be given to the PSNI to assist in their enquiries. “The sad news coming from Ballynahinch this morning that a young woman has been found dead is tragic,” said the Sinn Fein councillor. “With the investigation still ongoing, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.”.

She added: “I want to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the young woman at this horrible time.

“If you have any information that can assist the PSNI in their enquiry, contact them directly.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would ask if anyone was in the wider Dromore Street area last night and noticed anything suspicious at this address or in the wider area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1626 02/12/21.”

A family notice said Ms Campbell was the “beloved daughter of James and Arleen and loving sister of Gerard, Caoimhe and Sé.

Requiem Mass for Ms Campbell will take place at 10am on Wednesday at St Patrick’s Church, Ballynahinch, followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery, Belfast.