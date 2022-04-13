I’d sell my house to find Lisa, says sister after family launches appeal for reward

Murder victim’s relatives confident of results after years of heartbreak

The sister of murdered Lisa Dorrian has said she would sell her house tomorrow if she thought it would help recover her body.

Lisa, from Bangor, Co Down, disappeared from a caravan park in Ballyhalbert on the Ards Peninsula in 2005. Her body has never been recovered.

Detectives have a chief suspect, who is well-known in the local community, and a person they believe helped them.

However, despite numerous appeals and a 17-year investigation with more than 400 searches, Lisa’s remains have never been recovered.

Her mother Pat Dorrian died in 2015. Her family said she died of a broken heart after losing her firstborn daughter in such traumatic circumstances. Lisa was just 25 when she was killed.

Her sister Joanne said: “Our wish is to lay them [Lisa and her mum] to rest together.”

Earlier this week, Joanne launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to offer as a reward for information leading to the recovery of Lisa’s remains.

The family intends to work with Crimestoppers so that any information is passed on in a way that protects people too frightened to come forward publicly.

“We believe there is someone other than the murderer who knows where Lisa lays now and can help us,” said Joanne.

The murder featured recently in the four-part BBC documentary series Murder in the Badlands. The family hoped that taking part would tug on the heartstrings of any witnesses.

“People got a glimpse into our lives, and it was apparent, not just in our case but in all the documentaries, what we are all still living through,” said Joanne.

“We are still confident this will be our year. We had a police meeting and the confidence and what they are doing is really encouraging for us.

“We can’t talk about that just yet, but we expect developments later this year. I would sell my house tomorrow if someone said they’d give me Lisa’s body back.

“This money is a way of trying to show the perpetrator and those around him that we know there are people who have information as to where Lisa is and just haven’t come forward yet.

“This is the only element we have control over. Justice has to be dealt with by the police.”

Joanne said the family was heartened by developments in Jennifer Dornan case when a witness who said they could no longer live with the information they held about the murder came forward midway through the trial of her killer Raymond O’Neill.

Their evidence was presented to a jury and helped convict O’Neill, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the mother-of-three, who was stabbed to death at her home in August 2015.

“That girl is a hero. She came forward in the 11th hour. She kept it to herself initially, but things change,” Joanne said.

“It made us think, ‘Maybe there is someone like that out there for us’. Maybe they don’t want to be the catalyst for getting someone convicted, but this is just about location.

“The reward will only ever be paid to someone if it leads to the recovery of Lisa’s body. We are going to be in talks with Crimestoppers. They will be getting the information. People can also do that through Lisa’s website.”

Joanne also thanked everyone who had donated so far and appeared for others to help.

She said: “We understand times are tough, but if lots of people donate a small amount, that would make the difference.”

To donate, search ‘Reward Money to Help Find Lisa’ on gofundme.com. Alternatively, visit the family’s website, lisadorrian.co.uk