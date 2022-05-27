‘Idiots’ drinking litres of vodka on flight from Belfast to Malaga cause delays for other travellers

Passengers waiting to board a plane from Malaga to Belfast were delayed on Thursday afternoon because of a “drunken idiot” who had to be ejected from an incoming flight.

The flight with the “disruptive” passenger departed from Belfast to Malaga around 1pm Thursday.

Travellers were left waiting in Malaga as police boarded the plane to arrest the culprit when it landed at the seaport in southern Spain.

One Northern Irish man said: “I'm told there was a massive hold up with passengers kept on plane and waiting to board stuck at boarding gate.

“The stewardess said 'idiots' had been drinking their own litres of vodka and one refused to stop and became abusive.

“He refused to go with the cops, so they arrested him and manhandled him off.”

The incident caused delays for passengers waiting to make the return journey to Belfast.

A spokesperson for EasyJet confirmed that flight EZY6757 from Belfast to Malaga on May 26 was met by police on arrival as a result of a passenger onboard behaving disruptively and failing to comply with safety instructions.

He added: "EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

"The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is our highest priority.”

EasyJet has come in for criticism over the past week following a spate of flight cancellations.