‘If I beat King William there would be an almighty row’ – King James reacts after another defeat in Scarva Sham Fight​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Pacemaker Press 13-07-2023: Tens of thousands of visitors converged on the charming Co Down village for the traditional celebrations, which seen a parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 70 bands. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland. The mock battle between rival monarchs William and James and the large-scale procession through Scarva. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The sun beamed down on Scarva today as the village welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the famous Sham Fight between William of Orange and King James.

The annual parade and re-enactment in the Co Down village is the only one of its kind remaining on the island of Ireland.

But the outcome followed tradition – a decisive win for William – much to the delight of the huge crowd.

John Adair, who has been playing the role of William at Scarva for 30 years said the Sham Fight continues to thrill generations of people.

“That’s what makes our day, seeing all the families out, enjoying the sunshine and enjoying what we are doing here today,” he said.

Despite being the overwhelming favourite every year, Mr Adair is always pleased to win.

“Every victory is the same, it’s no different than the first one, it’s just great to manage to get the same result again!” he laughed.

Mr Adair thoroughly enjoys the Sham Fight and hopes to celebrate at Scarva for years to come.

“It’s the fun of it and going down through the crowds and the atmosphere that’s there just brings the whole thing to life for a great family day,” he said.

His counterpart Colin Cairns has been playing King James for over 25 years - and lost the lot.

Paul Berry with his family

And he isn’t expecting a change in fortune any time soon.

“Every year is special for me,” he said. “As long as the weather is good and everyone enjoys themselves, I think it is a real family day and I think everyone does go home that wee bit happier.”

Mr Cairns would love a King James win one day – but isn’t holding his breath.

“I would love to beat him some day,” he added.

"I was thinking, if I really counted and after doing it for 25 years and I didn’t win one battle - there’s something going wrong.

"But I think if I actually beat King William there would be an almighty row!”

The Sham Fight was preceded by a parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution, accompanied by flute, pipe, accordion and brass bands, and some bands visiting from Scotland.

Visitors travelled from near and far to attend, with some travelling 50 miles or more first thing this morning to grab a good spot on the Gilford Road on the way into the village to watch the bands perform prior to the fight.

Emily Morton

Among those in the village were Paul Berry, an independent councillor, and his family.

“Obviously this is a family day out, like every year here in Scarva, just like the Twelfth of July,” he said.

“And we love coming here, this is a very important day in our calendar in the year.”

Mr Berry said Scarva is a special day in the parading calendar.

He added: “Scarva's a very important day in the calendar for all of us in the Black Preceptory, but also as a family because it's a brilliant Preceptory day out for people from all across Co Armagh, Co Down and other areas,” he said.

“There’s thousands here that have lined the street of Scarva once again. The sun is out, it’s absolutely fantastic and the spectators have been absolutely fantastic too.”

Mr Berry said he has always loved attending Scarva with his family.

Stephanie Moorhead

“There’s a great turnout of bands, preceptories and families,” he added. “I've been marching with the Royal Black Preceptory for 25 years now, so I think I’ve well put my time in for it. So you just get used to it and it’s enjoyable.”

Emily Morton (8) is from outside Poyntzpass, Co Armagh, and she enjoys coming to Scarva every year.

Her favourite part of the day is watching the parade.

“I love to see the bands,” she said.

Despite the popularity of the Sham Fight, Emily is not a fan, adding: “I think it’s scary.”

Stephanie Moorhead (37) is from Scarva and she never misses an opportunity to celebrate the Thirteenth there.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a child, since I was my two children's age, which means I've been coming here for thirty odd years,” she said.

Stephanie is pleased that Scrava stayed dry for the celebrations today: “It’s good, when it’s sunny it’s good.”

To her, the celebrations at Scrava are a lovely way to see loved ones she hasn’t seen in a long time.

“You get to see all your friends and family you haven’t seen since years and years ago, so it is good to get a chance to see everybody,” she said.

Nathan Little (16) from Banbridge enjoys watching the parade in Scarva.

“I come to Scarva every year, I’ve been coming for as long as I can remember,” he said.

Johnny Woods (10) is also from Banbridge and visits Scarva every year.

“I like going to all the stalls and seeing what’s there,” he said.