‘If my story helps one woman or man then it will have been worth it’ – Nicola Gallagher on domestic abuse claims
Estranged wife of GAA manager Rory Gallagher says she thought about ending her life ‘The GAA knew about all of this because we told them... but they did nothing’‘I loved him … when you are living like that, all those difficult moments become normal’
Rodney Edwards
Nicola Gallagher sat in front of her computer in her home in Co Fermanagh last Tuesday, looking again at the 478 words she had written on her Facebook page, and knowing that if she hit the “post” button her life would change — for better or for worse, she didn’t know.