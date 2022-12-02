‘If they throw me in jail, I’ll go for the Lord’: Belfast street preachers on draft proposals to change city bye-laws

Belfast street preachers have been the subject of scrutiny for their controversial comments on homosexuality and their use of amps. Now the city council is considering legislation to prevent them using sound equipment

Andy, a Christian preacher, speaks to the public in Belfast city centre (Credit: Peter Morrison)

Jessica Rice Fri 2 Dec 2022 at 20:10