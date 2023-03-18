‘If you still have a mum, give her a hug from me’ Eamonn Holmes pays tribute to his late mother ahead of Mother’s Day

Eamonn Holmes has taken to social media to share a video tribute to his late mother in honour of Mother’s Day, as he marks his first without his beloved mum Josie.

The GB News presenter posted the video on his Instagram account, which features Josie reading an interview he gave to the Belfast Telegraph where he described how much he loved her.

“This is my first year without a Mother on Mother’s Day” wrote the broadcaster on Saturday.

"But I did an interview last year where I said how much I loved her. How glad I did. As you can see she seemed pretty happy.

“If you still have a Mum. Give her a hug from me and don’t forget her tomorrow.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Josie died last November aged 93. Her funeral took place in Belfast’s St Patrick's Church, however Eamonn was unable to attend due to his prolonged health issues.

Speaking virtually at the service the broadcaster said: "My name is Eamonn and I am the second son – my other brothers being Emmett, Connor and Leonard Holmes – of Josie.

"They are all here today and I love and respect them so much for what they constantly do for mum.

“Unfortunately I can only be here virtually but I am watching it on the television.”

Earlier this week, the GB News host gave his his followers on social media an update on his health battle, and shared he is “learning to walk again" after undergoing back surgery in an attempt to deal with his chronic pain.

"Learning to walk with purpose today. Gosh I'm trying so hard. The harness gives me more confidence than I have. Wish me well" he wrote on Wednesday, sharing a picture of him secured in a walking aid.

It was also reported over the previous months the 63-year-old had a number of set backs in his recovery, including breaking his shoulder following a fall at his Surrey home.

He was also spotted on crutches alongside TalkTV host Piers Morgan at a Christmas party in December, but made a grand return to GB News to front the breakfast programme in January.