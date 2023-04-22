I’ll fight to clear my name to day I die, says ex-UDR man jailed for sectarian murder

Philip Kay (left) and Jill Latimer (wife of Neil Latimer) hold a banner in support of Mr Latimer, outside PSNI Headquarters at Knock in Belfast. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX © — © Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Former UDR man Neil Latimer was one of four men charged with the murder of Adrian Carroll in 1983

A former UDR soldier convicted over the sectarian murder of Catholic man in Armagh has vowed to continue fighting to clear his name until the day he dies as he criticised unionist politicians for a lack of support.

Neil Latimer was one of four UDR members convicted in 1986 over the murder of 24-year-old Adrian Carroll, who was shot dead in an alleyway in Armagh's Abbey Street area as he returned home from work in November 1983.

Mr Carroll was the brother of Sinn Féin councillor Tommy Carroll.

His murder was claimed by the Protestant Action Force, a cover name used during the Troubles by the UVF.

The UDR soldiers convicted over the killing were part of a patrol in the area at the time. They became known as the UDR Four.

The murder occurred less than a year after the victim's brother, Roddy Carroll, was shot dead along with another man by an undercover RUC unit in Armagh.

The pair, who were members of the INLA, were unarmed when the shooting took place in the town's Mullacreevie Park, Armagh.

The Carroll family maintained the men were victims of a “shoot-to-kill" policy.

Tommy Carroll, a founding member of campaign group Relatives for Justice, died last year.

Three of the men had their convictions overturned at the Court of Appeal in 1993 after it was ruled police interview notes from the investigation had been rewritten.

Latimer served 14 years in prison before being released in 1997, and made legal history in 2001 when his case became the first in Northern Ireland to be referred three times for appeal.

The appeal was once again lost in 2004, with Court of Appeal judges ruling his conviction was safe.

The former soldier’s wife Jill and friend Philip Kay protested against the conviction at the PSNI's east Belfast HQ on Saturday, holding a banner that read “UDR4 Soldier Betrayed by British Government & RUC corruption”.

Latimer told the Belfast Telegraph he couldn’t attend the protest himself because he’s had “that many death threats he thought it was best not to”.

He said: “The real reason for the protest was to make people aware, especially politicians, because for some reason or another politicians won’t touch it with a barge pole – that's all unionist parties.

“I have been to most of them over the years and they um and ah and they make promises.”

He claimed certain unionist politicians “don’t want to know”.

“People that should be helping, because everybody out there knows I didn’t do it. There’s absolutely no doubt about that.

“We were told that politicians were advised by authorities that this case is never to see the light of day again, don’t have anything to do with it.”

He believes it was a “set-up” with various organisations and individuals playing a part to “get the heat off the RUC because of a shoot to kill policy at the time”.

Latimer continued: “Since I was released clearing my name has been the main thing in my life. It’s 40 years this year. I can’t walk away from it. I can’t let them get away with it.

“They think they can haul everyone they want and make them make statements and that’s it, job done.

“I’ve had various people read over my papers from the start and they’ve all said the same thing, ‘no way, this is ridiculous, this is a farce’.

“I will take this fight to my grave and whoever is coming after me will take it up then. It’s not going to be forgotten about.”