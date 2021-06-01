I’ll stay loyal to the DUP even if I’m sacked as Education Minister, says Peter Weir

Education Minister Peter Weir has declined to say if he expects to be replaced in the upcoming DUP reshuffle.

New party leader Edwin Poots is widely expected to remove Mr Weir, who was one of Arlene Foster’s key supporters and who backed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during the leadership battle.

Speaking at the launch of a key report into educational underachievement, the Education Minister said that whatever happened, he would not leave the DUP.

"I will remain loyal to the party and I will continue to fight the corner for unionism, in whatever role that may be,” he added.

“There has been a lot of inside-the-bubble talk of who’s going to get what, but I won’t be talking about the internal affairs of the DUP.

“It has been a bruising month for the party and for a lot of people individually, but regardless of whatever decisions are made, I will be remaining loyal to the party.”

North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey and Strangford’s Michelle McIlveen have been touted as potential successors to Mr Weir.

Earlier, Mr Poots deferred appointing new ministers to the Executive and instead announced changes to his leadership team.

East Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting was appointed chief whip and Jonathan Buckley chief of staff.

South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke and North Belfast MLA William Humphrey were announced as assistant chief whips.