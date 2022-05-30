Illegal tobacco worth £35k in lost tax found in Co Antrim as part of paramilitary investigation

Illegal tobacco worth an estimated £35,000 in lost tax has been recovered in Co Antrim as part of an investigation into paramilitary activity.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force seized cash, nearly 50,000 cigarettes and over 35kg of hand rolling tobacco during searches in Ballymoney on Monday.

Officers from HM Revenue and Customs along with PSNI colleagues carried out searches on a residential property and nearby garages, but no arrests were made.

The suspected illicit tobacco products are worth an estimated £35,000 in lost duty and taxes.

Lucie Irving, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “Working together in partnership with other enforcement colleagues we can target the criminal gangs stealing from the taxpayer, robbing public services and undermining legitimate, honest traders.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from the Police Service of Northern Ireland added: “Working with our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, we remain committed to targeting and disrupting the activities of organised crime groups.

“We’re grateful to local communities for their continued support, and would reiterate our ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”