Illicit alcohol and tobacco seized from Derry retail premises

Cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco and illicit alcohol were among items seized from six different retail premises in Londonderry on Tuesday April 5 after it was found they had evaded more than £10,000 in duty.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), supported by the PSNI, visited several retail premises in Derry city as part of the operation.

In total, 19,000 cigarettes and 5kg of hand rolling tobacco were seized along with £2,300 in cash and 116 litres of illicit alcohol – consisting of 100 litres of beer, 12 litres of spirits and 4.5 litres of wine.

The seizure is worth an estimated £10,500 in evaded duty.

Investigations are ongoing, according to police.