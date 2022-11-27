I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here: Ex-Lioness Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle

Queen of the Jungle: Ex-Lioness Jill Scott has won ITV's I'm a Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here! 2022

England star Jill Scott has been crowned Queen of the Jungle in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! beating her fellow campmates Matt Hancock and Owen Warner.

The ex-Lioness (35) beat out Hollyoaks star Warner, who was runner-up with former Health Secretary Hancock coming in third place.

The former Conservative Minister made headlines across the UK due to his success in the series, with many on social media sharing their shock he beat out former rugby star and royal Mike Tindall to secure a spot in the final.

“These guys were incredible, we’re one big team, there shouldn’t just be one winner of I’m a Celebrity..Get Me Out of Here” said Jill, in her winner’s interview. where she was crowed by Tindall.

The reaction to the ex-footballer's crowing was overwhelmingly positive with users taking to social media to share their delight at Jill taking the title of Queen of the Jungle.

One another user wrote "Congrats Jill, winning it for the ladies" while another say she was a "well deserved winner."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Another user said she was “true caring and hilariously funny person” while celebrating her win.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sunday’s final episode saw each of the campmates get to view each other’s ‘Bushtucker Trial’ for the first time, with all three securing those precious stars for their ‘last supper’ meals.

The new Queen of the Jungle took on ‘Rat Race’ in order to win the camp’s starters and drinks for their last meal in Oz which involved her being lowered into a coffin-type box before having to unscrew stars using her mouth – whilst covered in rat and cockroaches.

Warner took on ‘The Bushtucker Bonanza’ which saw the former model chomp down on a fermented duck egg, beachworms, alongside a camel’s testicle and bull’s penis to win the camp’s main courses.

While Hancock tackled ‘Flood Your Face’ seeing his head submerged underwater for 7 minutes being joined by some jungle favourites including eels, spiders and toads.

This series marked the first time the popular reality show returned to the Australian jungle in 2 years, after taking place in a Welsh castle due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid pandemic.

The final episode of the 2022 series also contained confirmation it won’t be long before viewers see the return of the Jungle, with an ‘All Stars’ series confirmed for early next year reuniting some of the programme’s best known stars.