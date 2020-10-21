I'm determined to tackle threats against journalists, says Naomi Long

Long tells of behind-the-scenes work to evaluate 'scale and depth' of sinster warnings being issued

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she is fully committed to tackling threats made to journalists after being questioned by an MLA who was threatened herself earlier this year.

The Alliance Party leader made the comments after she was asked by Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon in an Assembly question what discussions she has had with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne regarding the issue.

Ms Dillon was informed by police of a loyalist paramilitary threat earlier this year after she condemned threats made against her political colleagues and the press.

UUP leader Steve Aiken, his party colleague Doug Beattie MLA, SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone and Alliance MP Stephen Farry were all subjected to a "credible threat" from loyalists.

Those came after the politicians spoke out against threats issued by the South East Antrim UDA to Sunday Life and Sunday World journalists.

They were targeted because of exposes in both titles about the terrorist group. One journalist was told of a potential under-car booby-trap attack.

Responding to the Assembly question, Ms Long said that threats to individuals in any sector are totally unacceptable.

"I meet with the Chief Constable on a regular basis and we discuss a range of issues," she continued.

"You will appreciate however that investigations into threats against individuals are an operational matter for the Chief Constable.

"I am advised that there is a PSNI representative on the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists, which was set up by the UK Government.

"It has only been in existence for a short while, and work is ongoing to better understand the scale and depth of such threats across the UK.

"More long term work is being undertaken to develop a protocol as to how police services will deal with such threats in the future, in an effort to bring consistency of approach."

Ms Long added that she is fully committed to addressing threats made to journalists and online "harms".

She explained that the Department of Justice is currently engaged with the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) regarding a Government White Paper on how to deal with online harms.

"The Law Commission is currently consulting on provisional proposals for reform, which will include recommendations for new offences," added Ms Long.

"If taken forward, these would apply to abusive emails or posts on social media, or private communications like WhatsApp messages.

"The Commission will provide final recommendations to DCMS in early 2021, which could inform the government's future position in relation to abusive and harmful online communications."

Ms Dillon said: "Journalists play a crucial role in our society, regularly holding those in office to account and exposing criminality within paramilitaries and gangs operating in local communities.

"Threats against journalists are a direct attack on the democratic process and accountability.

"Journalists must be free to conduct their work free from fear or intimidation," the Mid Ulster MLA added.