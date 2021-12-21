‘I’m feeling a bit croaky’: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tests positive for Covid

DUP leader revealed the result after undergoing PCR test

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has emphasised the importance of getting vaccinated after revealing he is feeling a “bit croaky” following a positive test for Covid.

The DUP leader said on Tuesday he had undertaken a PCR test after returning home from London.

He revealed that he was experiencing a sore throat which he described as his “most uncomfortable symptom”.

In a tweet, the Lagan Valley MP explained: “When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive.

"Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago. The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie led well-wishes to Sir Jeffrey, tweeting that he hoped the DUP leader would “take care”.

"Hope you manage to get some rest and a degree of Christmas celebrations,” added Mr Beattie.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Jeffrey. Take care.”

Thanking them for the messages, Sir Jeffrey had apologised for the sound of his voice when he was interviewed on Good Morning Ulster on Monday, stating he had a cold.

However, he has insisted he is continuing to work virtually, saying: “Work still goes on even though I’m a bit croaky. Sore throat is most uncomfortable symptom. I will still be having a virtual meeting with the Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss”.

Ms Truss replaced Lord Frost as the government’s Brexit minister following his shock resignation at the weekend.

The DUP leader said he will be discussing “the need to remove the Irish Sea border which is reducing accessibility to medicines”.

On Monday he warned that the Government has “harmed its position” in Protocol discussions with the EU following the resignation of Brexit Minister Lord Frost.

The MP has also insisted Prime Minister Boris Johnston “needs to get to grips” with the contentious issue which centres on a trade border down the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.