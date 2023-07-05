‘I’m so sorry my children have seen this’ – court hears of dying mum’s words as killer husband jailed for 18 years

Katrina Rainey was set alight in her car on the family farm in Co Londonderry

A Co Londonderry farmer who poured a bucket of petrol over his wife then set fire to her as she sat trapped in her car has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Thomas Johnston Rainey murdered his wife Katrina at their family farm in Knockloughrim on the morning of October 12, 2021.

As relatives of the 53-year-old mother-of-six sat in the public gallery of Court 12 at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice O’Hara spoke of several ‘aggravating factors’ in a case he described as “harrowing.”

These included Mrs Rainey’s children being woken from their sleep by their mother’s screams - and the efforts they made to assist their mother. One daughter described Mrs Rainey as being “covered in flames.”

Setting the minimum term Rainey must serve as 18 years, the judge said: “I recognise that this is a significant prison sentence for a man of 61, but given the horror of what he did to his wife, it is the least he deserves.”

The court heard a 999 call was made to the Fire and Rescue Service at 5.41am regarding a blaze at a property on the Quarry Road in Knockloughrim.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they witnessed Mrs Rainey’s children placing wet towels on her as she lay on the ground.

Medics tended to the badly burned woman, who told a doctor that she had been on her way to work when her husband opened the passenger door of her car, threw liquid round her then set her on fire.

Before she taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, Mrs Rainey was also able to give a statement to police.

She told police “I was going to work. I came out of the house and got in the car and turned the ignition on.

“My husband opened the passenger door, he threw something in a bucket over me and then he held on to my fleece so I could not get out of the car then he lit me with a torch or lighter or something.

“I had my seatbelt on and I couldn’t get out of the car but then I tried to get out and I threw myself on the ground and kept hitting the horn and screaming.”

Asked if she knew why her husband had done this, Mrs Rainey told police she wanted her husband out of the house and had been to see a solicitor.

She also said: “I never thought he would do this. My mother said be careful and I’m just so sorry my children have seen this - but I love them so much and thank you everybody that is helping.”

Over 90% of her body was burned and despite medical intervention, she passed away in hospital at 9.49pm that evening.

Mr Justice O’Hara noted that Rainey initially denied setting fire to his wife and was heard at the scene telling her, “I wouldn’t do that, I love you.”

Also noted was a comment made by one of the Rainey children to police who said her parents didn’t get on and had been arguing ‘this long time.’

When arrested, Rainey denied setting fire to his wife. Instead, he claimed that after hearing the car horn, he ran outside to help his wife but was unable to do so because of the flames.

He also suggested his wife kept petrol in the car as she was a keen gardener - but he later admitted murdering his wife.

Mr Justice O’Hara said it appeared the Rainey’s marriage was “in trouble” before the fatal fire, that a divorce was pending and that Rainey feared he would lose the family farm he was deeply attached to.

The judge said that after reading victim impact statements, it was clear Mrs Rainey’s death has had a devastating impact on her parents and her children.

Mrs Rainey’s mother Sandra Heasley spoke of how her life has changed since October 2021 and described her daughter as a “gentle, sincere, beautiful girl that made time for everyone.” She also expressed concern that her grandchildren witnessed their mother’s harrowing death.

Her husband George said he constantly thinks of his late daughter and wakes up in the middle of the night with an image of her lying in a hospital bed.

Mr Heasley also said: “We only had the one daughter and her death has left a void that can never be filled.”

Mrs Rainey’s son Alan also provided a statement and spoke of the loss his mother’s death has had on the family.

Regarding Rainey, Mr Justice O’Hara spoke of his “difficult childhood” and the “serious negative impact” the death of his six-year-old daughter Heather who died in an accident on the farm in July 2002 had on him.

Also noted by the judge were Rainey’s long-standing battle with mental ill health and a complete absence of prior domestic abuse.

As he set out several aggravating factors, Mr Justice O’Hara described the murder as “the ultimate act of domestic violence.”

He added: “It was witnessed by the children who heard the screams and ran out to see something they will never be able to forget - their mother in flames.”

After telling Rainey that he will spend the next 18 years behind bars before he is considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners, the Judge told prison staff “Mr Rainey can be taken down” and he was led from the dock and back into custody in handcuffs.