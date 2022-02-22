I’m up for the challenge, says Radio Ulster’s new drivetime news regular

Richard Morgan to join Tara Mills and Declan Harvey on Evening Extra

Move: Richard Morgan has been a reporter with BBC NI since 2016

Richard Morgan has said he is looking forward to getting to the heart of Northern Ireland’s big issues after being named as a presenter on Radio Ulster’s Evening Extra.

He will be the third regular presenter of the BBC’s drive-time news programme when he joins next month.

Tara Mills and Declan Harvey have hosted the show since April 2020 and both will continue presenting Evening Extra and BBC Newsline on BBC One.

Mr Morgan has been a reporter with BBC NI since 2016 and has presented Radio Ulster’s Inside Business programme since January 2020.

Before taking up a post at the BBC, he worked at Danske Bank, the Irish News and Cool FM.

He said: “Tara and Declan are a formidable pair and I’m delighted to be a part of the team which brings people the news stories that affect them on a daily basis.

"I’m really looking forward to the challenge of fronting one of our main evening news programmes and getting to the heart of those issues.”

Ms Mills and Mr Harvey are also the main presenters of BBC Newsline.

Ms Mills has worked at the BBC for over 20 years, while Mr Harvey joined BBC NI in 2017 after working for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat.

Mr Morgan is expected to begin his role at Evening Extra on Monday, March 21.

A new presenter of Inside Business will be announced in due course, a spokesperson for the BBC said.

Ms Mills said she was looking forward to working with a new voice on the show.

“Afternoons and early evenings have changed for many people as a result of the pandemic. That means where our listeners are tuning in from has changed too,” she said.

“Lots more are turning on the radio at home instead of in the car and we try our best to sum up the day’s news and bring fresh and relevant stories every day. With so much going on at the minute we can’t wait until Richard joins us.

"We are lucky to work in a great team and we want to involve our listeners more than ever to produce a programme that’s informative, but one that also has moments of laughter and light-heartedness amidst what can be a very serious news agenda.”

Mr Harvey also said he is looking forward to working with Mr Morgan, and described him as a great journalist who is a lot of fun to be around.

"Listeners can be assured we’ll still be bringing all the news that’s important to them,” he said.

“Our aim is to cut through some of the noise and get to understand the day’s top stories without leaving listeners feeling overwhelmed by it.

"Many of them tune in for companionship, so whether you’re joining from the comfort of your home or as part of your daily commute, we want people to come away feeling informed, enlightened and hopefully having had a good time along the way.”