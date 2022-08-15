Image of the Queen and poppies appear on Bogside bonfire as politicians appeal for calm

The DUP leader has described an image of the Queen placed on a bonfire in Londonderry as an “outrageous and offensive display of hate”.

The picture of the monarch blowing a chewing gum bubble was joined by Union flags and poppy wreaths on the annual pyre in the Bogside.

The bonfire attracts a sizeable crowd to the area, some of whom attend after Gasyard Feile events — intended to divert people away from the display — end.

Also placed on the fire on Meenan Square was an image of a PSNI Land Rover and a Parachute Regiment flag.

Image of the queen on Bogside bonfire.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “This is an outrageous and offensive display of hate. It should be universally rejected.

“When this generation is told there was no alternative to violence, this is the result.

“[It is] time Michelle O’Neill gave leadership and opposed this hatred. There was always an alternative to killing people.”

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan retweeted a picture of the bonfire with the words: “This is pathetic. There is no place for the burning of flags, posters and effigies anywhere in our society.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: “And so it continues... complaints about bonfires in July from some quarters, silence in August from the same quarters. This can never be right.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also tweeted “This is totally out of order. Why do they need to mimic the worst elements of loyalist culture?”

Children were playing on the Meenan Square site ahead of the bonfire being lit on Monday night.

Children at the Bogside bonfire site.

Over the years the most offensive items have normally been put on the pyre later in the evening – that has included the names of murdered police officers.

The Bogside bonfire often courts the most controversy given its close proximity to the city centre and due to overtly sectarian and politicised messages that appear on it.

But members of the local council’s bonfire group said that quiet diplomacy had been ongoing in the background to discourage such actions this time round.

SDLP councillor John Boyle condemned the placing of flags and images on the Bogside bonfire, saying “the display did not represent the local community”.

“The placing of these images and flags on the bonfire in Derry is disgraceful and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “Those behind this bonfire do not speak for the people of the Bogside who want to live in peace with their neighbours.

“It’s extremely disappointing that we are seeing this just days after the sale of UVF and parachute regiment flags in our city. While I understand the hurt and pain that has caused people, reacting in kind serves nobody.”

The Alliance Party’s Rachael Ferguson also condemned the items placed on the bonfire. The Foyle representative opened her remarks by saying she understands “some people want to celebrate and commemorate with bonfires” before adding the Bogside bonfire “has previously attracted disappointing, sectarian displays and it’s sad to see this year is no different.”

"I utterly condemn the placing of these items on this bonfire. It also marks the latest in an incredibly horrendous few days of hatred and bigotry, including the selling of Parachute Regiment flags in this city” she said.

Tensions have escalated in the city over the weekend after it was discovered that parachute regiment and UVF flags were up for sale during the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade.

The Bloody Sunday Trust said families of those killed by the regiment on January 30, 1972, were offended by the provocative display.

Chair of the bonfire working group on Derry City & Strabane District Council, Paul Gallagher, has appealed for “calm heads”.

The independent councillor added: “It is my understanding that dialogue is taking place. But the incident at the weekend has heightened tensions in the city.

“People need to hold their nerve and not react to the provocation.

“Everybody knows the offence that regimental flag causes in Derry, there is probably no greater insult that you could give.

“It was blatantly on sale and it has got people’s back up, it can set back years of work by people on the ground.”

Bogside bonfire.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has also said there is a responsibility on organisers of August bonfires to ensure there are no displays of hate.

The party’s policing spokesperson said: “There is an onus on the organisers of the small number of August 15th bonfires to ensure they pass off peacefully and without displays of hatred.

“There can be no repeat of the images on some loyalist bonfires in July which were blatant displays of hate and sectarianism.

“There is no place for the burning of flags, posters and effigies on bonfires anywhere in our society.

“Anyone involved in the organisation of these bonfires should ensure that is the case.”

The Meenan Square site where the bonfire is lit is earmarked for development as part of the Executive Office’s (TEO) Urban Villages programme.

It aims to transform areas which have suffered most from social deprivation in Northern Ireland.

However, after units on the site were demolished in 2021, no work has begun and TEO is still engaged in negotiations with the private land owner.

When asked for comment from Sinn Fein, a party spokesperson directed to the earlier remarks from Mr Kelly.