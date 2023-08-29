Imam supports Jewish campaign to ban sale of Nazi merchandise after west Belfast mosque targeted

Children enjoying a back-to-school bazaar at Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry on Sunday

Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy with imam Jamal Iweida at Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry

SDLP MP Claire Hanna with Jamal Iweida and party colleagues Gerard McDonald and Donal Lyons at Iqraa Mosque in Dunmurry

The leader of a Belfast mosque has spoken out in support of a Jewish campaign to ban the sale of Nazi-branded items in the UK.

It comes after three banners bearing swastikas and the SS logo were erected outside the Islamic centre in Dunmurry last week.

Imam Jamal Iweida, who is the president of the Iqraa Mosque, based on Ashley Park, was responding to an invitation from the European Jewish Association.

“We support any call for banning the sale of these items,” he said.

“It makes sense, because these symbols are used to intimidate.

“For many people they bring very bad memories, which is not fair.”

The chairman of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, condemned the incident as he expressed solidarity with the local Islamic community here.

“The flying of the swastika flag anywhere, at any time, is abhorrent,” the faith leader said.

“Deliberately flying it in close proximity to a mosque is additionally an attempt to intimidate.

“Sadly, as Jews, we regularly see Nazi symbols scratched or painted on our synagogues, our community buildings and even our gravestones.

“The European Jewish Association fervently believes in an outright ban on the sale of all and any Nazi insignia, as well as any auctions of memorabilia on the open market.

“What we have seen in Dunmurry only strengthens our resolve to ensure that governments across the continent act and outlaw [the items].”

Rabbi Margolin said “the sooner these flags, and all memorabilia, are taken out of circulation, the better”.

“We extend our solidarity to the Islamic community in Northern Ireland and invite them to join us in pushing for an immediate end to the glorification of the murderous Nazi regime, appropriated and revered by the worst and most hateful elements in society today.

“It also goes without saying that the proud history and memory of those Northern Irish men and women who fought against the Nazis is also sullied by such acts.

“They would doubtless be as disgusted as we all are.”

Mr Iweida said he was surprised by the “level of professionalism” with which the flags were made and suspects that they were purchased online before being hung from lampposts outside the mosque.

Police, who were alerted to the incident after a woman discovered the banners while arriving for morning prayers with her young children on Wednesday, are treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

An individual was captured on CCTV climbing a ladder to erect the flags at around 10.45pm on Tuesday, under the cover of darkness, before fleeing on foot around 30 minutes later..

A rally organised by United Against Racism Belfast took place in Dunmurry Park on Saturday to “face down the far-right”.

It followed a special prayer service at the mosque, where worshippers vowed not to be deterred from their mission to promote “peace, love and equality”.

On Sunday, hundreds of people, including local politicians, attended the centre’s back-to-school bazaar, which featured a bouncy castle and cuisine from countries including Syria and Sudan.

Mr Iweida hailed the “unintended consequences” of the act of intimidation.

“Around 400 people turned out and we thanked everybody for their encouragement,” he said.

“That level of support has definitely reassured our community.”

“People travelled from all over to make a point of showing their support, and it’s the first time we have hosted politicians — many were visiting us for the first time.

“I’m not sure that’s what those who put the flags up had envisaged as the outcome.”

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna was among those present at the fun day, which was moved inside due to the wet weather.

“Like many, I was disgusted to learn of Nazi flags being flown around Iqraa mosque in Dunmurry,” she posted on social media.

“Those symbols of hate were utterly eclipsed by the solidarity and community on display at a family fun day.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy said he was “delighted” to join the Muslim community for a “fantastic celebration reflecting the positive and vibrant diversity that enriches our city every day”.

“This is the true face of our new, positive and progressive Belfast,” he added.

“The small group of people who are intent on spreading hate within local communities will not succeed in their toxic agenda.

“We must continue to work together to build a safe, welcoming and inclusive city for all.”

A spokesperson for the PSNI said detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We believe that a male arrived via the Kingsway area at around 10.45pm and a number of flags were erected,” they said.

“The male is believed to have left at around 11.20pm on foot towards the Kingsway area following the incident.”

Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, should contact 101 quoting reference number 360 23/08/23.