Imelda Quinn: Charity pays tribute to 'loyal' founding member who died in M1 Boxing Day crash

A community-based charity has paid tribute to a founding member who died following a crash on the M1 in Co Tyrone on Monday.

Imelda Quinn, who was a mother-of-two from the village of Galbally, died following an accident between junction 15 at Dungannon and junction 14 at Tamnamore on the motorway.

CannyMan Community Arts, a Galbally-based charity, paid tribute to her on social media.

“Today our hearts are broken with the devastating news about the sudden passing of our dear and loyal friend and trustee, Imelda.

“It is difficult to find words to articulate the incredible loss, grief and sorrow felt at this time.”

The charity thanked Ms Quinn for her role in its formation.

“Imelda was a founding member of CannyMan Community Arts. Coming from a family steeped in music and arts and with an abundance of talent.

“Imelda had the foresight to create an organisation that would celebrate the arts and provide opportunities to showcase talent within the Galbally community.”

They praised Ms Quinn for her determination and leadership skills.

“Imelda was driven and determined to reach high standards and was always to the fore in all our biggest events. Imelda never shirked responsibility and led from the front, setting an example to everyone and inspiring those around her,”

The charity praised Ms Quinn and her family for the voluntary role she played within the community.

“Imelda was incredibly passionate about her community and from a very young age had selflessly contributed her time to make a positive contribution and improve the lives of others.

“This was not surprising given the example set by her mother, Ann, and sister, Angela, who both have given decades of voluntary service to community life.

“Imelda has made an indelible mark on her community in her short life. We will never forget what Imelda has contributed to our organisation and to the wider community.

“But it is Imelda’s friendship, love and unwavering loyalty that we will remember with great fondness. Nothing will ever take away our memories of a true friend.”

The charity finished their tribute by offering condolences to Ms Quinn’s family.

"We extend our arms around the Mc Donnell, Quinn and Morgan family at this difficult time. May they take comfort in knowing that someone so special as Imelda will never be forgotten."

A funeral notice for Ms Quinn said she was the “deeply loved” wife of Gavin, “most cherished mother” to Nina and Norah, “dearly beloved daughter” of Cormac and Anne, “cherished sister” of Fergal, Angela (Morgan) and Cormac Og and sister in-law of Mari, Colin and Seline.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later, it confirmed.

