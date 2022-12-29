Imelda Quinn: ‘Profoundly loved’ Co Tyrone mother who died in M1 Boxing Day crash to be buried on Saturday

Funeral details have now been released for all the victims of the Boxing Day accidents

The funeral of Imelda Quinn, who died following a road accident on Boxing Day, is set to take place this weekend in Co Tyrone.

Mrs Quinn (40) was killed in a single-vehicle crash between junctions 14 and 15 on the M1 motorway at Tamnamore at around 1.30pm on December 26.

The mother-of-two will be laid to rest after 12pm Requiem Mass at St John’s Church in her home village of Galbally, Co Tyrone, on Saturday.

A death notice described Mrs Quinn as being “profoundly loved and sorrowfully missed” by her grieving friends and family, as tributes continue to be paid days after her passing.

Coalisland Clonoe Comhaltas, with whom some of Mrs Quinn’s family have links, posted their condolences online.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people who knew and loved Imelda,” they said.

“We especially send our sympathies to the McDonnell family, who are friends and former members of our branch. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Torrent Buddies, a local Down syndrome support group attended by Mrs Quinn’s daughter, also sympathised with the family.

“We are heartbroken today on hearing of the tragic passing of Imelda. Imelda was a wonderful mum to one of our Torrent Buddies, Nina, and also a committee member,” they said.

“She was a very kind, generous and caring lady who we will miss so much.

“I ask you all to keep her husband, Gavin, her two beautiful girls, Nina and Norah, and all the McDonnell and Quinn families in your prayers. Rest in peace, Imelda.”

Neighbouring GAA club Kildress Wolfe Tones also included Mrs Quinn as they paid tributes to all the victims of Boxing Day’s tragic accidents.

“Our club and community are shaken to the core by the tragic road-accident death of our parish colleague Patrick Rogers, alongside his mother-in-law Mary Duffy and our Tyrone neighbour Jennifer Acheson (Taylor),” they said.

“Our prayers are with all those injured and bereaved, particularly with Shannon, Alannah, Eimear, Dylan and Eli, and with all the wider family circles and friends involved.

“Our local sorrow is worsened by the equally tragic death of Imelda Quinn, cherished daughter of two good friends of Kildress, Galbally’s Cormac and Anne McDonnell.

“Again, our prayers are with Gavin, Nina and Norah, Cormac and Anne, and Fergal, Angela and Cormac Óg.”

All of those who died in Monday’s separate crashes will be buried this weekend.

The funeral of Cookstown man Patrick Rogers (26) will be the first, taking place on Friday after 12pm Requiem Mass at St Joseph and St Malachy’s Drummullan.

The father of four died alongside his mother-in-law Mary Duffy (52) following a collision on the Dungannon Road near Cookstown at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Mrs Duffy will be interred following 12pm Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church Dungannon on Saturday.

Jennifer Acheson’s funeral will also take place on Saturday, where she will be buried after an 11.30am service at Desertcreat Parish Church.

Mrs Acheson’s son Terry is a sponsor of nearby Dungannon Rugby Football Club, who sympathised with the family online.

“Dungannon Rugby Football Club would like to send our sincere condolences to our sponsor Terry Acheson on the passing of his mother, Jennifer. Deepest of sympathies to the Acheson family and wider circle at this difficult time,” they said.

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign launched by a friend of Patrick Rogers’ wife, Shannon, to help with funeral costs has reached almost £10,000, far exceeding its initial £1,000 target.

“We felt that raising money to help with funeral costs, or just to help Shannon in any way, is the least we can do,” said organiser Casey Jade Campbell.