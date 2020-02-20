Immigration law shake-up: The Polish worker, pub chief and Brexit supporter on 'crazy' plan

Northern Ireland's workforce could be seriously depleted under the plan.

Northern Ireland business and community leaders have branded government plans to restrict the number of migrant workers "crazy".

One senior economist, however, said the proposals represented an opportunity to develop the local workforce.

Under the Government's plans, a points-based immigration system will be introduced by January next year.

Those favoured would have a job offer and certain qualifications and would be able to speak English.

The salary threshold for migrant workers will also be cut from £30,000 to £25,600 for those with a job offer.

Applicants who do not earn less, but no lower than £20,480, may still be eligible if they have a job offer in an occupation on the Government's skill shortage list, or if they have a PhD relevant to the position in question.

I feel scared: College worker Magdalena Wolska

Magdalena Wolska

The 45-year-old moved to Northern Ireland from Poland 13 years ago with just £100 in her pocket.

She started working in a pub and now has a long-term job with a local college and owns her own home in Newtownabbey.

Despite having settled status, she said the change in migration laws has left her feeling scared.

"I feel scared because I don't really know what's going to happen next year," she said.

"I have qualifications and brilliant job experience, I feel like a local person here. But I'm not sure if I'll have to sell my house and go back to Poland.

"I made Northern Ireland my home because I love an Ulster fry. I think Polish people have the same sense of humour, we like the craic, good food and family and we assimilate very well.

"But will it be my home for the next 20-30 years, can the Government guarantee that?"

I feel like a local person here

She said the new rules could force difficult choices on families, such as with her sister who currently lives with their mother in Poland.

"If something were to happen, my sister might like to come and live here with me," she said.

"So, how will that work? She's a teacher at the university and is really qualified, but will she be able to come here?"

She said the suggested new points system, similar to Canada or Australia, will exclude too many.

"I have family in Canada but it would be impossible for me to move there under their system, even though I'm qualified and have experience."

A disgrace: Hospitality Ulster's Colin Neill

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill

Hospitality Ulster said the proposals would "simply decimate" the hospitality sector.

"Those classified as unskilled and those earning below £25,600 will no longer be allowed to work here," Mr Neill explained.

"Employees with soft skills (classified as 'unskilled') are a vital element of the success of the Northern Ireland hospitality and tourism offer. However, they have been ignored."

There has been failure to take into consideration the unique set of circumstances here

"What sort of message does that send out to the world? How many hospitality businesses will now not be able to fill vacancies right across the sector?”

“There has been failure to take into consideration the unique set of circumstances here; complete ignorance of the importance of our sector in particular; and demonstrates absolute contempt for our position.”

He added: "This is not about cheap labour, our industry has over 30,000 job vacancies to fill by 2024 and we need 2,000 chefs, with a declining birth rate and near full employment in Northern Ireland, these proposals will damage our economy and limit plans to grow the tourism economy to a £2bn industry.

“This is nothing short of a disgrace and we are calling on our First and deputy First Minister to intervene immediately to make direct representations to the Home Office and the Prime Minister on the exceptional circumstances the sector is now faced with.”

Locals don't want the jobs: Jerome Mullen, honorary Polish consul for NI

Jerome Mullen, the Honorary Consul of Poland in Northern Ireland

He said many of the 35,000 Polish people living here were skilled workers.

"I actually had a local company on the phone recently, asking for 50 qualified electricians from Poland," he added.

"They would have no problem meeting the threshold because the pay for such a skilled job would exceed £25,600.

Not even the best hotels in Belfast would pay anything like the threshold

"But that doesn't apply across the board, especially into the lower-skilled areas, of which there's quite a substantial amount in hotels.

"Hotels are struggling right across the board to get people in the kitchen and to get cleaning and waiting staff.

"Not even the best hotels in Belfast would pay anything like the threshold that is being talked about. This is going to really be quite difficult.

"The Government seems to be saying to the industry to give the jobs to the local population, but the local population don't want to work for those wages."

Risk to £2bn industry: NI Retail Consortium's Aodhan Connolly

Aodhan Connolly

He said said a move to a £20,420 salary threshold was still not low enough.

“To put that in context, £20,420 is higher than the starting salary for many architects and solicitors in Northern Ireland," he said.

"In retail about 20% of our warehouse and logistics staff and 6% of our front of house colleagues are EU nationals. But in our supply chain some farms and factories have up to 90% of processing and production staff who are EU nationals.

It provides great barriers for our industry and our supply chain

"Filling these jobs is not just important for the NI economy but to provide the £2billion of NI Agri-food that retailers buy for the Great British market.”

He added: "While we realise that the points system will take into account job offer, English language, salary, shortage and educational qualifications, it still provides great barriers for our industry and our supply chain.

"This new plan from the government still leaves us great concerns for our future staffing levels and competitiveness in the global marketplace, as well a providing the same level of service and value that customers have come to expect.

There are benefits: Economist Dr Esmond Birnie

Esmond Birnie

The economist Esmond Birnie said the plans were an opportunity to develop the local workforce.

"It's not going to be easy, but we're going to be driven back to developing the existing labour force, including the people who are economically inactive," he said.

This is a challenging situation, but it has to be part of the process of transforming Northern Ireland economy

"That's a very large number - far more than those seeking unemployment benefit. That unused stock of labour (is being left) to wither on the vine.

"I think this is a challenging situation, but it has to be part of the process of the Northern Ireland economy being transformed to one where there are higher skills, higher wages and higher productivity."

Mr Birnie said most EU nationals living here would have the option to stay, with settled or pre-settled status.

"That's a good thing from their point of view and for stabilising the economy," he added.

Balance not right: Brexit supporter Irwin Armstrong

Irwin Armstrong

Irwin Armstrong, the chief executive of Ballymena's CIGA Healthcare and a supporter of Brexit, said introducing the plans in Northern Ireland would be "crazy".

"My position has always been in favour of Brexit but not in favour of stopping immigration," added Mr Armstrong, whose company employs two EU nationals in a total workforce of 21 people.

"I always thought there should be three tests - do you have a job, do you speak reasonable English and have you a clean criminal record?

"If you answer yes to all, you're welcome.

Trying to impose the same rules here as in London is crazy

"A lot of what people seem to miss out on is that we have made a major contribution to the growth of the United Kingdom's economy."

With unemployment down to just 3% in Northern Ireland, Mr Armstrong said filling positions was getting harder.

"They're talking about a £25,600 threshold, but telling industry here to pay more and put up their charges to customers won't work," he added.

"The Government hasn't got the balance right for Northern Ireland. The cost of living and wages are lower here. Trying to impose the same rules here as in London is crazy."

Invest in home grown talent: Home Secretary Priti Patel

Priti Patel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Priti Patel said industries relying on a migrant workforce should look closer to home when recruiting new employees.

“It is about time businesses started to invest in people in this country,” she told Sky News.

It is down to businesses to work well with the Government

“We have over eight million people – that is 20% of the workforce – aged between 16 and 64 that are economically inactive right now.

“It is down to businesses to work well with the Government and join us in investing in people, levelling up across the UK so we can have wage growth across the entire country.”

The Cabinet minister said it was “ridiculous” to suggest the Home Office was putting the brakes entirely on businesses recruiting from abroad.