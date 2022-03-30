Impacts of paramilitarism to be investigated by Northern Ireland Affairs Committee

A new inquiry into paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland is being launched by MPs.

It comes after a bomb hoax aimed at Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in north Belfast last week.

The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee will examine the impacts of paramilitarism, review progress made in tackling it, and consider how UK, Northern Ireland, and Irish authorities can work together to eliminate it.

In December, the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC), established by the UK and Irish Governments to monitor progress on tackling paramilitary activity, warned that paramilitarism in Northern Ireland “remains a clear and present danger”.

Fears were rekindled on Friday when Mr Coveney had to be evacuated from a peace event in Ardoyne following a security incident, just two days after Northern Ireland’s terror threat level had been lowered from ‘severe’ to ‘substantial’.

Mr Coveney was delivering a speech when he was ushered from the room following reports a van had been hijacked and driven to the venue on Friday.

A controlled explosion was carried out at the scene, and it was later declared a hoax, with police believing the loyalist paramilitary UVF to be behind it.

In its report, the IRC also highlighted how paramilitary groups use the legacy of the Troubles as a ‘cloak’ to engage in crimes such as extortion, drug dealing and money laundering.

It recommended that a process of formal engagement be set up to eventually bring about the paramilitaries’ disbandment.

“Paramilitarism is the scourge of Northern Ireland and has been for decades,” said committee chairman, Simon Hoare.

"Parties are united in their desire for a safer Northern Ireland free from it. People have paid too high a price, for too long.

"Progress has been made but recent events demonstrate the fragility of the process. Building on the gains of the last quarter of a century requires an appraisal of the current measures in place to end this cycle of violence and criminality.

“The reasons why paramilitarism endures are complex, so we’d like anyone with knowledge or experience of its impact on society, how it can be tackled, and whether formal engagement with paramilitary groups is appropriate, to write to us.”

In 2015, a ‘Fresh Start’ Agreement led to the establishment of the IRC, and set out principles for the UK and Irish governments to work together with the NI Executive to bring about an end to paramilitarism in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Office said it has made “achieving a safer Northern Ireland where terrorist and paramilitary groups are less able to cause harm to communities a key priority for 2021-22”.

Anyone with knowledge or direct experience of any of these issues will be able to submit evidence to the committee’s new inquiry here, and in doing so request anonymity or for the evidence to remain unpublished.

Questions being asked of the public in NI include whether they think the three aforementioned governments are working effectively together to achieve a society free of paramilitarism, and what they believe the socio-economic effects are of paramilitaries on communities here.