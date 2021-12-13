In a league of his own… GAA star Ronan O’Neill top of the table in fantasy football game

Tyrone forward Ronan O’Neill could be just as adept in a football dugout as the GAA pitch as his managerial skills has seen him climb to 12th out of 8.7 million players in the worldwide Fantasy Premier League table.

The St Enda’s Omagh captain is currently sitting first in the Northern Ireland league and sixth in the Liverpool fans’ table.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) sees football fans pick their brains — or pull their hair out — as they select 15 Premier League footballers with a tight budget.

Points are accumulated on goals, assists, clean sheets and appearances.

The better the player, the higher the transfer fee. Liverpool’s Mo Salah (£13.1m) or Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) will take a big chunk out of your strict £100m budget.

But it’s not as straight forward as FPL novices might think.

FPL managers are only allowed to select a maximum of three players from one Premier League side and their fantasy team must consist of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

After selecting three or four of the Premier League’s finest, you will quickly find yourself searching for some bargains in the so-called lesser sides.

In-form Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis costs just £5.8m and has collected a valuable 84 points this season.

O’Neill has already gained 1,161 points and is just 13 points off the worldwide top spot.

The FPL manager lucky enough to finish the season as champion will win a host of prizes, including a seven-night break in the UK and VIP hospitality at two 2022/23 Premier League matches.

O’Neill’s first XI includes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool’s Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, Chelsea’s Reece James, Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher, Leeds’ Raphinha, West Ham’s Michail Antonio and United’s Ronaldo.

Watford shot stopper Ben Foster, Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey complete the bench.

This is just O’Neill’s third year playing FPL. He admitted his first year was “horrendous”, but won most of the private leagues he was in with friends last season.

The 29-year-old Liverpool fan said this season’s success has came down to getting ahead of the curve in terms of which players to bring in and a bit of luck.

“There’s friends of mine who put hours of research into it and I don’t,” admitted O’Neill. “I have very good football knowledge and I’m going off the back of that, and there’s an element of luck in it too, but I wouldn't put much time into it.”

O’Neill first realised he was doing well when his friends pointed out he was just outside the top 10,000 in the world and said he was “surprised” to now be sitting 12th.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, O’Neill explained he plans on keeping the same approach — a transfer or two each week and keeping the captain’s armband on Salah, which doubles the player’s points tally.

When asked if he has any tips for FPL strugglers, O’Neill said getting one or two Chelsea players in your squad could be beneficial as the title challengers face four teams outside the top eight in the coming weeks.

“I tell a lot of my mates who have Brentford players that they are good players but in fantasy football they don’t get you much points,” he added.

“I’ll probably try and get a Chelsea midfielder or forward in with their run of games, I’ll keep Ronaldo and maybe get [Diogo] Dalot in.

“It’s just keeping the Man City, Liverpool and some Man United players, but again, a lot of it is luck.”