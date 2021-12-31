In Focus: 2021 A year in images

Arlene Foster leaves as DUP meet to discuss her successor. Photo by Kelvin Boyes

Police at Rodney Drive after the murder of Mark Hall. Credit: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

All in the face: An exhausted Haley Agnew wipes her brow as she helps to put out the fire which swept across Slieve Donard in April. Credit: Charles McQuillan

These are some of the images that defined 2021 in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Photographers have spent another year shooting some of the most striking pictures imaginable – capturing everything from the terrifying power of nature to the human cost of Covid.

I have chosen some of my favourite images that made us think, feel or even just take that second glance.

Looking back, 2021 was a year no different to many others. It was filled with drama and, as ever, new challenges and historical moments.

Some were at home in Northern Ireland while others were on a much bigger global scale.

Closer to home, the fallout from Brexit was never far from the headlines and disorder returned to the streets of Belfast following anti-protocol protests.

Images showing young men, armed with petrol bombs, attacking police lines grabbed headlines across the world.

In a busy year for politics, Arlene Foster made a dramatic exit from the DUP with a remarkable string of events linked to the party leadership following. Edwin Poots lasted a mere 21 days in post before being succeeded by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

A fire raged in the Mournes, making for dramatic images of the mountains ablaze, and the frantic battle to bring the flames under control.

It was also a year to celebrate - with sporting heroes making front - as well as back - page headlines.

The Northern Ireland senior women’s team booked a place at Euro 2022 - a historic achievement by Kenny Shiels’ side.

They will play at their first ever major tournament next summer – an event sure to feature when the list of 2022’s most memorable pictures comes around.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh after more than 70 years at the Queen’s side was one of the biggest national stories of the year. Images from the funeral were both stark and sombre but it was the image of the Duchess of Cambridge travelling alone to the service that stood out for me.

Internationally, the news agenda made for some astonishing images.

From Indonesia struggling to curb Covid numbers, to the storming of the US Capitol in the final days of the Trump presidency, and Emma Raducanu’s historic win US Open win, we had plenty to choose.

A full list of my favourite images of 2021 can be seen online.