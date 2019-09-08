In pictures: 10k fun run held for Belfast boy in need of new heart

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS The donate for Daithi 10 k fun run in aid of organ donation takes places in West Belfast on Sunday morning. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS People before Profit Gerry Carroll running in the donate for Daithi 10 k fun run in aid of organ donation takes places in West Belfast on Sunday morning. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS Michael Conlon meets Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph at the 10K fun run in aid of organ donations. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS Michael Conlon meets Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph at the 10K fun run in aid of organ donations. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

8/9/19 PACEMAKER PRESS Michael Conlon meets Daithi MacGabhann and his parents Mairtin and Seph at the 10K fun run in aid of organ donations. PICTURE MATT BOHILL PACEMAKER

A 10k fun run was held in west Belfast on Sunday morning to support a three-year-old boy who needs a heart transplant.

The family of three-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann organised a number of events to help raise awareness during Organ Donation Week.

Daithi has been on the routine transplant waiting list for over a year.

Writing on their Facebook page 'Donate4Dáithí', Daithi's family said the event had an "amazing turnout" and was a great way to end the week.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week Daithi's dad Mairtin Mac Gabhann said that they have been trying their best to "normalise the conversation around organ donation".

"We believe that 'Words Save Lives' and through sharing Daithi's personal story, thousands of people have joined the organ donor register," he said.

"We are convinced that numbers will continue to rise by talking about organ donation. This journey can be horribly isolating and lonely at times, but knowing that there are people out there willing to give that gift of life does make a difference.

"Daithi is our inspiration and keeps us strong. We just want people to be open minded about organ donation and to have that conversation. Talking about organ donation and sharing your wishes with a loved one could one day save up to nine lives. We need people to talk and think about organ donation today."