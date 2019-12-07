In pictures: Apprentice Boys gather in Derry for Shutting of the Gates
Around 3000 Apprentice Boys gathered in Londonderry on Saturday for the annual Shutting of the Gates commemoration.
Roughly 23 bands from across Northern Ireland took part in the event which commemorates the 1689 shutting of the gates of the city by 13 apprentices to stop Jacobite forces from entering.
The event began with a symbolic firing of a cannon on Derry's Walls at midnight on Friday.
On Saturday bands marched across the city's Craigavon Bridge, flanked by large groups of spectators on the way to attending a service of thanksgiving at St Columb's Cathedral.
The day ended with the traditional burning of an effigy of Robert Lundy, the then Governor of Londonderry, who is considered a traitor for his actions during the Siege of Derry.
Police said the parade passed off without incident.
Saturday marked the first major Apprentice Boys parade in the city since the Relief of Derry celebrations in August.
The event was marred with controversy after members of the Clyde Valley Flute Band wore emblems declaring support for Soldier F, a former paratrooper facing trial for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday in 1972.
Clyde Valley Flute Band did not take part in Saturday's event.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.