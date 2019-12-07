In pictures: Apprentice Boys gather in Derry for Shutting of the Gates

The effigy of Lundy is burnt as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry made their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

The effigy of Lundy is burnt as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry made their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Time to make a video memory as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

The effigy of Lundy is burnt as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry made their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

The effigy of Lundy is burnt as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry made their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

An Apprentice Boy keeps his ears warm on Saturday. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.12.19

Santa waves to the spectators as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

A young drummer from the Millar Memorial Band Members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Time for a smile during a good day out as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

The leader of the Ciormeen Rising Sons of Ulster makes a difficult catch as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

The Millar Memorial Band Members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

A young bandsman shows the festive side of the annual Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry on Saturday as thousands of people took part in the event marking the shutting of teh city's gates in 1688. Picture Martin McKeown. 07.12.19

Members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Apprentice Boys Governor Graeme Stenhouse. Members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Lord Hay of Ballyore who joined members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

Apprentice Boys Governor Graeme Stenhouse. Members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry make their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin Mckeown. 07.12.19

The effigy of Lundy is burnt as members of the Apprentice Boy’s of Derry made their way through the city centre on Saturday afternoon as they mark the beginning of the Siege of Derry in 1688. Picture Martin McKeown.

Around 3000 Apprentice Boys gathered in Londonderry on Saturday for the annual Shutting of the Gates commemoration.

Roughly 23 bands from across Northern Ireland took part in the event which commemorates the 1689 shutting of the gates of the city by 13 apprentices to stop Jacobite forces from entering.

The event began with a symbolic firing of a cannon on Derry's Walls at midnight on Friday.

On Saturday bands marched across the city's Craigavon Bridge, flanked by large groups of spectators on the way to attending a service of thanksgiving at St Columb's Cathedral.

The day ended with the traditional burning of an effigy of Robert Lundy, the then Governor of Londonderry, who is considered a traitor for his actions during the Siege of Derry.

Police said the parade passed off without incident.

Saturday marked the first major Apprentice Boys parade in the city since the Relief of Derry celebrations in August.

The event was marred with controversy after members of the Clyde Valley Flute Band wore emblems declaring support for Soldier F, a former paratrooper facing trial for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

Clyde Valley Flute Band did not take part in Saturday's event.